Loyiso Bala announces departure from SABC after five years

Bala served as business manager of Umhlobo Wenene FM and TruFM.

Media personality Loyiso Bala has announced his departure from the SABC after serving as business manager of the broadcaster’s Eastern Cape radio stations, Umhlobo Wenene FM and TruFM.

Bala shared the news in a statement on Tuesday, saying his journey at the SABC had come to an end.

“Today marks the end of my journey as business manager of the SABC’s Eastern Cape combo, Umhlobo Wenene FM and TruFM,” he said.

He said the role was one of the most meaningful leadership positions of his career.

“It has been one of the most stretching and meaningful leadership assignments of my career. Not only because of the responsibility, but because of the people.”

Bala thanked the teams at Umhlobo Wenene FM and TruFM for their support during his time at the broadcaster.

“To the UWFM and TruFM teams I had the privilege of working with, thank you for your trust, commitment and shared purpose. You gave me more than support. You trusted me, and that is not something I take lightly or will ever forget.”

Leaving with gratitude

Bala also expressed gratitude to his family and the stations’ listeners.

“To my wife, Jennifer, and my daughters, thank you for your constant love and support. You carried me through every high and low, and I could not have done this without you.”

He concluded his message by reflecting on his time at the SABC.

“As I leave this season, I do so with gratitude. Gratitude for the milestones reached, the lessons learned, the trust shared and the people who made the journey worthwhile.”