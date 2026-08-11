Delicious Fest teams up with SABC for 2027 return to Kyalami

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival has named the SABC as its new broadcast partner, with its return now scheduled for Easter weekend 2027.

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival, formerly known simply as Delicious Fest, has entered a new chapter, confirming the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as its official broadcast partner and setting a fresh date for its return.

Instead of the usual Heritage Day weekend party in September, the two-day party will now take place on 10 and 11 April 2027, taking over the Easter long weekend, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

The announcement, made over the weekend, comes months after fans were left waiting for a line-up for September 2026.

A new broadcast era

Organisers described the SABC, calling it “the heartbeat of Mzansi,” as the perfect partner to carry the festival’s signature blend of food, music, art, fashion and culture into its next season. The move to April 2027 was framed as “turning the page” on the previous format, with organisers promising more intention, room to grow and continuity of what they called the “unmistakable Delicious feeling.”

The shift follows a difficult year behind the scenes. DStv, under MultiChoice and now under the ownership of Canal+, stepped back from its role as headline and naming-rights sponsor after roughly 12 to 13 years of backing the festival. The exit followed reports of cost-cutting and restructuring linked to Canal+’s involvement with MultiChoice.

Organisers publicly thanked DStv for helping grow the event into one of South Africa’s major lifestyle festivals, while stressing that Delicious Fest remains independently owned and produced, and will continue under the Delicious International Food & Music Festival name.

From September to April

In April 2026, organisers had initially confirmed the festival would return on 19 and 20 September at the same Kyalami venue, teasing a premium experience centred on soul, funk and groove, along with further partner and programming announcements to come.

Those plans never materialised into a confirmed lineup. By early August 2026, with fans growing impatient for news, organisers instead announced the postponement to April 2027, positioning the Easter weekend as the festival’s new seasonal home going forward.

We’re still here. We’re simply turning the page.



Delicious Festival is entering a new era, with more intention, more room to grow and a new season to look forward to.



The month of April is now the future for Delicious. More importantly we are happy to announce our new official… pic.twitter.com/AEq3aUW5yM — Delicious International Food & Music Festival (@DeliciousFestSA) August 8, 2026

Any future naming-rights sponsor or major festival partner is expected to be announced closer to the event, with the SABC’s role specifically limited to broadcast partnership for now.

No lineup yet

As it stands, no performers, headliners or acts have been confirmed for the April 2027 edition. Earlier 2026 planning referenced a two-day bill in the festival’s familiar format, but nothing was finalised before the date change and the SABC partnership announcement.

Fans hoping for details on the 2027 lineup are advised to keep an eye on the festival’s official channels, including @DeliciousFestSA on X and the Delicious Fest website, as previous editions have typically revealed their lineups closer to the event date.