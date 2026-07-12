Linda Mtoba revealed as Lady Monster on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

The actress was eliminated during Saturday's episode.

Actress and media personality Linda Mtoba has been revealed as Lady Monster on The Masked Singer South Africa.

Mtoba was unmasked after Lady Monster was eliminated during the episode that aired on Saturday, 11 July, on SABC 2.

The episode introduced four new characters: Lady Monster, Spotty, Mosquito and King Pie. The contestants performed in two head-to-head rounds before the studio audience and the panel voted to decide who would remain in the competition.

Lady Monster performed Golden by HUNTR/X.

Detectives fail to identify Linda Mtoba

The panel, comprising Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba, failed to identify Mtoba before her mask was removed.

During the clue package, Lady Monster said she rose to fame in the year Pokémon Go became popular, prompting J’Something to note that it was 2016.

She also shared a clue about what career she would have chosen if she had not entered the entertainment industry.

“If I wasn’t doing what I’m famous for, I would have wanted to be a Dr Pimple Popper.”

Despite the clues, the detectives guessed several celebrities, including Mampho Brescia, Busiswa Gqulu, Brenda Ngxoli and Thembi Seete.

After Lady Monster was unmasked, Sithelo Shozi, who is friends with Mtoba, recognised one of the clues.

“It’s Beanie! Her daughter is Beanie!”

Mtoba told host Mpho Popps that her daughter, Beanie, is a fan of The Masked Singer South Africa and said she expects to be teased by Beanie and her family for months to come.

The Masked Singer South Africa season three airs on SABC 2 on Saturdays at 7pm.