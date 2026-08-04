Mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai asks revolutionary questions in a social media post

Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked social media debate by questioning contradictions in South Africa's political and social landscape.

Poet, author and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked another debate on social media after posting questions about what she sees as contradictions in South Africa’s political and social scene.

Taking to X, Mazwai wrote:

“They call poor people dirty, but they call for economic freedom. They say dark-skinned people don’t bathe and yet call themselves sons and daughters of the soil. They call for revolution, but they are bourgeois and materialistic. They call for a sober nation while they make money off feeding alcohol to the youth. Eintlik, who is fooling who here?”

The post quickly attracted thousands of views and sparked passionate reactions. Users were divided over whether Mazwai had raised uncomfortable truths or was making sweeping generalisations.

Some social media users agreed with her observations. They argued that many public figures and activists often send mixed messages when discussing inequality, economic justice and social responsibility. However, others questioned who exactly her comments were directed at. Some accused her of deliberately courting controversy.

Mazwai has built a reputation for speaking her mind on politics, race, culture and social issues. Throughout her career, she has rarely shied away from challenging mainstream narratives. This has made her one of South Africa’s most outspoken public figures.

Ntsiki’s background

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X

Born Nontsikelelo Mazwai, she first rose to prominence as an award-winning poet and performer. She later expanded into television, music, podcasting and writing.

Ntsiki received an IMM and a Diploma in Marketing in 2002, and was already an underground musician while attending college.

In 2014, she attended the University of Witwatersrand’s Wits Business School to study entrepreneurship. She also completed a programme in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at Wits Business School and was named the most innovative student.

She graduated cum laude with a masters in creative writing from Rhodes University in 2016. She has authored several books and is a well-known television personality, regularly appearing on commentary and entertainment programmes.

In the podcasting world, she hosts Moya and founded the media brand Ntsiki Mazwai Media.

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Mlandeli Puzi

Her outspoken nature has frequently landed her at the centre of public debates. Her social media posts often make headlines.

Earlier this year, Mazwai took her activism a step further by entering politics. She did this after accepting the Land Party’s nomination to run as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections.

The Land Party

Picture: X / @ntsikimazwai

The Land Party says it will advocate for radical land reform and economic empowerment of the poor and working class. It also says it is committed to social justice. Its main policies include returning land to historically dispossessed communities and supporting affordable housing.

Mazwai’s statement has ignited conversations by asking provocative questions that resonate with some South Africans. However, it frustrates others, keeping her firmly in the spotlight ahead of the election.