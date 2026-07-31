Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana to receive Gallo Renaissance Award

The award recognises women whose contributions have had a lasting impact on African music.

Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana will receive the Gallo Renaissance Award as Gallo Music marks its 100th anniversary.

The award, presented in partnership with the Basadi in Music Awards, recognises women whose contributions have had a lasting impact on African music.

Mazwai is being recognised for her career, which includes her years with Bongo Maffin and her solo work. Dana is honoured for her contribution to South African music spanning more than two decades.

The award will be presented during the fifth Basadi in Music Awards, which takes place at the Joburg Theatre on 7 and 8 August.

Hloni Modise Matau, founder and CEO of the Basadi in Music Awards, said the partnership with Gallo Music coincides with a significant milestone for both organisations.

“As we celebrate five years of the Basadi in Music Awards, it is a tremendous honour to partner with Gallo Music during such a historic milestone. One hundred years is a remarkable achievement that speaks to Gallo’s enduring contribution to African music and the countless artists whose stories it has helped preserve.”

She said Dana and Mazwai represented the values behind the award.

“Simphiwe Dana and Thandiswa Mazwai embody everything the Gallo Renaissance Award stands for: courage, excellence, authenticity and cultural impact. They have consistently used their voices to tell our stories, challenge boundaries and inspire generations of women across Africa. We are honoured to celebrate their extraordinary legacy.”

Gallo marks centenary

Speaking on behalf of Gallo Music, Antos Stella said the award recognises the artists’ contributions to South African music.

“For 100 years, Gallo Music has celebrated the artists whose music has become part of our nation’s story. As we mark this historic centenary, we are proud to honour Simphiwe Dana and Thandiswa Mazwai; two extraordinary artists whose contributions have enriched South Africa’s musical heritage and inspired audiences around the world.”

He added: “The Gallo Renaissance Award celebrates not only their remarkable careers, but the enduring legacy they continue to build for future generations.”

The 2026 Basadi in Music Awards will be held at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg on 7 and 8 August under the themed REWIND, marking the event’s fifth anniversary under the campaign Africa to the World.