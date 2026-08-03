Nozipho shares surgery recovery as she embraces a fresh chapter after heartbreak

Reality star Nozipho Ntshangase shares an encouraging update on her recovery journey.

Reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase has given fans an honest look at her recovery after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

She revealed that the healing process has been far easier than she expected.

The Mommy Club star documented her first 10 days after leaving hospital. She took followers through the highs of her recovery and reassured those curious about the procedure that the discomfort was manageable.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Nozipho reflected on how smoothly things have progressed since the operation.

“Surprisingly, the pain wasn’t too bad. I stayed on sleeping tablets for the first four nights to keep myself comfortable, but by day six I was already taking fewer painkillers,” she wrote.

She admitted that one of the biggest surprises was how little swelling and bruising she experienced.

“What really surprised me was how minimal the swelling and bruising were. Recovery has honestly been much smoother than I expected.”

By the seventh day, the television personality had already begun red light therapy as part of her healing process. Also, she said the treatment formed part of her recovery routine.

“By day seven, I started red light therapy at @luxclinicza. I’ll be sharing that experience soon.”

Just three days later, she reached another milestone.

“By day 10, my stitches were out, and I was even able to attend an event.”

Although she felt well enough to make a public appearance, Nozipho admitted she was still self-conscious about the remaining swelling.

“I’ve used a filter in the event video because I was still conscious of the swelling, because I’m still not allowed to wear make-up just yet, but I’m so happy with how my recovery is going. One day at a time, and we’re getting there.”

Nozipho is best known for appearing on the second and third seasons of The Mommy Club, where viewers followed her personal life alongside her journey as a mother. She attracted national attention when her then-husband, Zola Ntshangase, announced his decision to take a second wife after many years of marriage. It was a move she publicly opposed.

The breakdown of the marriage eventually led to their separation and divorce, with Nozipho choosing to prioritise her mental wellbeing and her children. Since then, she has focused on rebuilding her life. She has embraced new opportunities and shared her healing journey with fans, who have continued to support her every step of the way.