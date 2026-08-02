Carnage in KZN: Four dead, several hurt in weekend crashes

Authorities are investigating the cause of both accidents.

Four people have died and several others injured in two separate accidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Both accidents occurred on Saturday, 1 August 2026.

In the first crash, Midlands EMS Rescue medics, along with Midlands EMS crews, were dispatched to the R617 between Merrivale and Mpophomeni for a motor vehicle accident.

Head-on crash

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberton said on arrival paramedics found that a taxi and a car had been involved in a head-on collision.

“One person was found entrapped in the car and had sustained fatal injuries. The patient was declared deceased on scene by paramedics.”

17 injured

Robertson said one further patient, who was travelling in the taxi, was found to be severely entrapped and required the use of the Jaws of Life, as well as advanced life support treatment.

“Midlands EMS Rescue technicians, together with Fire and Rescue personnel, worked to carefully extricate the patient before treatment continued on scene.

“A total of 17 people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical. All patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care. The exact circumstances leading up to the collision are not yet known,” Robertson said.

Robertson said authorities were in attendance to investigate the cause of the accident.

Three dead

In a separate accident, three people have died after their vehicle crashed on the P614 near Misty Ridge in KZN.

The area is situated approximately midway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Myrick said that on arrival of paramedics, it was established that two vehicles had collided head-on at high speed.

“This resulted in four patients sustaining injuries ranging from serious to critical. All four patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby facilities under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics.

“Sadly, three occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene. Our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Meyrick said.

Picture: Supplied

Meyrick added that the scene was handed over to SAPS, who will investigate the cause of the accident.