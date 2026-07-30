Jacob Zuma’s surprise school visit for son leaves Laconco emotional in gratitude post

Laconco thanks Zuma and Duduzane for supporting her son at a special school event.

Reality television personality and businesswoman Laconco has shared a heartfelt message after former president Jacob Zuma attended their son’s recent school Spotlight Day. She described the occasion as a meaningful family moment.

Taking to social media, Laconco thanked Zuma for making time to support their son. She said his presence meant a great deal during the important milestone.

Furthermore, she also expressed gratitude to Duduzane Zuma, her son’s older half-brother. He offered encouraging words and guidance to the youngster.

The emotional post gave fans a rare glimpse into the family’s relationship. Netizens applauded the adults for putting the child first despite their complicated history.

She wrote: “Iqiniso olenzele umfana wakho Jigga,ngiyabonga” (The promise you made for your son, I’m grateful) in essence thanking him for keeping his promise. She thanked him for showing up for little Sakha.

Laconco, whose real name is Nonkanyiso Conco, wrote that she appreciated both Zuma and Duduzane for showing up and supporting her son. In addition, she added that Duduzane’s wise words left a lasting impression and made the day even more memorable.

The television personality has largely kept her son’s life private. She occasionally shares special moments while choosing not to expose him to the spotlight too often. However, this latest post highlighted the importance she places on family support and positive role models.

Co-parenting a president’s son

Laconco first made headlines through her relationship with uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Zuma. The pair welcomed a son together while Zuma was serving as South Africa’s president.

Although their relationship eventually ended, Laconco has previously spoken about co-parenting. She ensures their son maintains a relationship with his father, even on the reality show The Real Housewives of Durban.

In recent years, she has built a successful career away from politics.

She became a household name after joining the cast of the popular reality series. There, viewers got to know her calm personality, entrepreneurial spirit and traditional values.

Beyond reality television, she has established herself as an entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker. She often uses her platform to celebrate African culture, motherhood and personal growth.