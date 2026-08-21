Prince Harry: key dates in life of returning UK royal

With Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set for an imminent return to Britain, here are some of the key...

With Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set for an imminent return to Britain, here are some of the key dates in his life:



1984: Birth



Prince Henry Charles Albert David was born third in line to the British throne on September 15 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, following his brother Prince William born two years before.



1997: Death of Diana



The death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in a Paris car crash had a profound and enduring impact on Harry. Aged 12, he walked behind her coffin at her funeral and cried at her burial.



He later revealed blocking out the grief for years before seeking help from a therapist when he was 28.



Harry has long blamed the media for his mother’s death, given she was killed in a car crash while trying to shake off the paparazzi.



2007 and 2012: Afghanistan tours



The prince first deployed to Afghanistan in December 2007, going on foot patrols and attacking front-line positions with a machine gun. But he had to return after 10 weeks when foreign media broke a news blackout.



Harry then learned to fly Apache attack helicopters and returned in 2012, completing 20 weeks of offensive action based out of Britain’s Camp Bastion.



Asked if he had personally killed Taliban fighters, he said: “You get asked to do things that you would expect to do.”



2014: Invictus Games



The soldier prince subsequently took up the cause of injured troops, creating the annual Paralympics-style international event for wounded services personnel, which has continued to this day.



2018: Wedding

(File photo) In this file photo taken on 19 May 2018 Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony in Windsor.



A judge will issue a ruling on Meghan Markle’s privacy claim against a newspaper group for publishing a private letter she wrote to her estranged father on February 11, 2021. Picture: Gareth Fuller, AFP

After dating for two years, Harry and Meghan – an American mixed-race former actress, at that time best known for her role in the popular US TV show “Suits” – married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The tradition-defying ceremony was broadcast live worldwide.



Queen Elizabeth II gave the couple the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



2019: Archie born



Standing in front of Windsor Castle’s stables, an “over the moon” Harry announced the news Meghan had given birth to their first child – a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry with son Archie who has turned two. Picture: Twitter

2020: ‘Megxit’



Harry and Meghan quit as working royals and eventually relocated to North America, amid tension within the royal family, in particular between Harry and his brother William. Meghan also revealed difficulties coping with the pressure of joining the monarchy and media scrutiny.



The queen stripped them of their “Royal Highness” titles, police protection and public funding, but they were allowed to remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



They moved briefly to Vancouver, Canada, before settling in Montecito, California.



Amid Britain’s acrimonious European Union departure, known as Brexit, the development was soon dubbed “Megxit” online.



March, 2021: Oprah interview



The couple sat for an explosive interview with American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan said she had contemplated suicide after joining the royal family.



They also insinuated that the monarchy was racist, claiming a family member raised a question about the skin colour of their son before he was born.



The palace did not comment, but the interview further damaged hopes for reconciliation.

June, 2021: Lilibet born



Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in southern California.



Her first name was in recognition of Harry’s grandmother the queen – whose family nickname was Lilibet – while her middle name honoured his late mother, the couple said.



2023: Memoir published



Harry released his memoir, Spare, which made headlines around the world after he recounted his childhood in candid detail, settled scores with William, and criticised his sister-in-law Catherine and his stepmother Camilla.



2023-2026: Lawsuits conclude



Harry battled in UK courts for years over alleged historical phone hacking and other press intrusion, while the prince also unsuccessfully sued to reverse the loss of police protection.



In 2023, he made history by becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for more than a century, when he testified as part of his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Later that year, the High Court awarded him £140 600 ($179 600) in damages.



Meanwhile last year he settled out of court in his action against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher.



But the prince this year lost his high-profile case against the Daily Mail’s publisher for alleged unlawful information gathering.



2026: UK return



News broke late Wednesday that the couple will move back to Britain within weeks and settle in a private, non-royal residence outside London. However, they will not return as working royals.