Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Scorched UK serves as warning for SA water crisis ahead

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

26 August 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Brits are learning to spell drought as air-conditioner sales boom, while South Africans know lack of water is a permanent issue.

Scorched UK serves as warning for SA water crisis ahead

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Climate denialist or not, you cannot deny that dramatic things are happening in the world’s weather. Nowhere is that more starkly shown than in images of a drought-stricken UK, where everything in poet William Blake’s “green and pleasant land” is scorched yellow and brown.

In England there are water restrictions and food prices are set to rise as harvests come in under expectations.

It’s a bit like living in Africa and, specifically, in our part of the world, where in the vast majority of places, lack of water is an issue.

We’re used to dealing – most of the time – with the vagaries of nature, whereas the Brits probably only recently learned how to spell the word “drought”.

There’s also a booming trade in household air-conditioners there, both installed and portable.

But before we become complacent with our warm, sunny lives, we should take what is happening in the UK and Europe as a sign that we need to start preparing for what is headed our way.

This year’s El Nino weather phenomenon is the strongest it has yet been, meaning we’re probably going to get very little rain and boiling temperatures this summer.

So, let’s start thinking now about conserving our most precious resource, water.

Read more on these topics

climate change drought editorial United Kingdom (UK) water crisis weather
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Dlamini‑Zuma apologises to Lamola in ANC vote‑buying allegations storm
Courts Sassa SRD grant: Government ‘simply cannot afford to do more’, court told
Elections 2026 ‘Electionitis’: DA Ekurhuleni caucus torn by factional battles ahead of elections
Politics Former Ekurhuleni mayor accused of pushing R85m land deal
Elections 2026 Here’s why councillors chosen in this year’s elections won’t have their lifestyle audited

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News