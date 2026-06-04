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ProVerb celebrates new Live Lotto draws hosting gig

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

4 June 2026

04:49 pm

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The rapper said he is grateful for the opportunity.

ProVerb

ProVerb hosts the Live Lotto Draws alongside broadcaster Anele Mgudlwa. Picture: Instagram

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Media personality and rapper ProVerb has been announced as one of the new hosts of the National Lottery live draws.

ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho, will host the Live Lotto draws alongside broadcaster Anele Mgudlwa.

The appointment follows the transition of the National Lottery licence to the new operator, Sizekhaya Holdings, on 1 June 2026. The company took over from Ithuba.

The first live draw under the new operator aired on e.tv at 9pm on Tuesday, 2 June. Future Lotto and Powerball draws will air every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday on e.tv and SABC platforms.

Grateful for the opportunity

In a social media post, ProVerb expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“Tonight marked the return of the National Lottery live draws, and I had the privilege of stepping onto that stage as one of the new hosts,” he wrote.

“Grateful for the opportunity to be part of a moment that many South Africans remember fondly, now reimagined for a new era.”

He added: “Here’s to possibility, anticipation and making every draw count.”

About Sizekhaya Holdings

Sizekhaya Holdings is a South African consortium established in 2024 by businessmen Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu.

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The JSE-listed Goldrush Group holds a 40% stake in the company. Other shareholders include Bellamont Gaming and the National Empowerment Fund.

In May 2025, Sizekhaya Holdings was awarded South Africa’s fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools licence. The licence came into effect on 1 June 2026 and will run for eight years.

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