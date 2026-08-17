Winter fades: Gauteng set for scorching post‑freeze temperatures

Residents endured a bitter season marked by freezing cold fronts, severe thunderstorms, howling winds and even flurries of snow.

Gauteng’s icy spell may finally be over as winter loosens its grip, with warmer conditions set to sweep across the province this week.

Residents endured a bitter season marked by freezing cold fronts, severe thunderstorms, howling winds and even flurries of snow.

Warmer weather

The shift to milder weather will be welcomed, with regional forecaster Gauteng Weather breaking the hot news in a social media post on Sunday.

“Breaking: significant warming in Gauteng from Tuesday, with highest ‘post-winter’ daytime temperatures expected. Pretoria set to peak at 28°c this week.”

According to the Gauteng Weather, the mercury is set to hit significant highs this week, forcing residents to pack away the blankets and winter clothes for short sleeves.

Joburg and Pretoria

The temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to start at a minimum of 7°C on Thursday and reach a maximum of 27 °C.

Pretoria is forecast to be even warmer, starting at a minimum of 13°C on Thursday and reaching a high of 29°C.

While Spring and Summer are yet to make an entrance after the winter period, the warmer weather will be welcomed.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, fine and cool weather has been forecast across much of the rest of the country for Monday, 17 August, with warm conditions expected in parts of Limpopo, the North West, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories for Monday.

UVB index

Frost is expected in Mpumalanga’s highveld and the Free State, while fog may affect parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape.

The Western Cape could see drizzle over the peninsula. No severe warnings were issued, though the UVB sunburn index is very high in KwaZulu‑Natal and the Western Cape.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.