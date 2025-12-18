ProVerb wins big at the 2025 Mind To Page Writers Awards

Congratulations are in order...

Rapper and media personality ProVerb, whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho, has won at the 2025 Mind To Page Writers Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding literary and creative work.

The Metro FM presenter’s memoir, The Book of ProVerb, was named Best Biography Book at the ceremony.

Expressing his excitement on social media, ProVerb said he was grateful and humbled by the recognition.

“Thank you to every reader, supporter, and believer,” he added.

Other literary works by ProVerb

The rapper is also the author of To Health With It!: Reset, Realign and Redefine Your Health, Wealth and Happiness, released in October this year.

The book is a wellness guide that focuses on managing stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

During an interview on SABC 1’s Sports @ 10 on Wednesday, ProVerb said he wants readers to learn, reflect and improve their lives through his books.

“For me, it is about encouraging people to embark on their own journey, compare what I have documented with their own experiences, and carve a path towards a more balanced life,” he said.

He said he avoids being overly prescriptive in his writing to allow readers to connect with his experiences.

“If anything, it’s taking my personal life, supported with some academia, because I did study this when I did a personal life study course. And it’s from that sort of perspective that I share it,” he said.

“I like how everything has an element from everything that’s been touched on thus far, where physical health can also be affected by financial health, by mental health, and all these aspects,” he added.

Academic ambitions

ProVerb also shared that he plans to pursue his studies until he obtains a doctoral degree, inspired by his family.

“My dad is a medical doctor, and my mom was an academic doctor. She was a professor at the University of the Northwest. Academia was not something I initially took to naturally. I first wanted to be an entertainer, which I still am.

“But I always had this bug and this itch that I had to go and scratch. So I revisited it, and I’m currently completing my master’s now, hoping to pursue my DBA so that I can also get the Dr title on the strap,” he said.

He is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, following his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2024.

“On the one hand, absolutely, it is to pay homage and respect to my family, but also, personal pursuits and personal aspirations that I have for myself, just to see how far I can take it,” he added.

