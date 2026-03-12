Anele Mgudlwa and Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi to host SAFTAs 19

The main awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic on 14 March.

The hosts for the 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards have been announced.

Television and radio personality Anele Mgudlwa will host the main awards ceremony. She will be joined by digital content creator and MC Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi as co-host.

The ceremony forms part of the annual awards that recognise excellence in South Africa’s film and television industry.

This year, the awards are held under the theme: “One Story. One Industry. One Future – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Together.”

ALSO READ: Egoli star Lindie Strydom returns to TV with shocking ‘Suidooster’ twist fans didn’t expect

Craft Awards hosts

The Craft Awards ceremony will be hosted by television presenter Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and media personality Moshe Ndiki.

The Craft Awards recognise technical and behind-the-scenes achievements in the industry.

The ceremony will take place on 13 March 2026 at 19:00 and will be streamed live on the SAFTAs YouTube channel.

Acting chief executive officer of the National Film and Video Foundation and chairperson of the SAFTAs committee, Onke Dumeko, said the hosts were selected for their connection to the industry.

“We wanted individuals who understand the industry and can inspire audiences while celebrating South African talent.

“Our hosts represent varied career paths, diverse demographics and embody determination and talent, showcasing the growth of our industry,” she said.

Broadcast and red carpet show

Ahead of the main ceremony, the red carpet show will be hosted by Pamela Mtanga and Katleho Kat Sinivasan.

The main awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic on 14 March. The broadcast will begin with the red carpet show at 7.30pm, followed by the awards at 8pm.

NOW READ: Meet the seven celebrities joining Zanele Potelwa on the hunt for the perfect Tropika Island