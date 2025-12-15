‘It had been a long-time dream’: Solly Moholo’s daughter on his posthumous SAMA honour

See the full list of SAMA31 winners.

The late gospel singer Solly Moholo was honoured with a lifetime achievement award on Sunday at the 31st South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The ceremony took place at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg and was broadcast live on SABC1.

Moholo’s recognition comes just over a year after his passing. The singer had been ill for a few months before his death.

His daughter, Louisa Molokoane, told The Citizen the family is grateful for the honour.

“We are happy about it. We are really honoured and grateful that he is receiving this, because it had been a long-time dream of my dad to receive an award,” she said.

Molokoane said it was emotional to learn of the award, as the family wished Moholo could have collected it himself.

“So it really means a lot. It has been emotional since we got the news. We would have loved him to be here to collect the award. We don’t feel fit to receive it, but what can we do?”

At the ceremony, Molokoane wore a skirt printed with her father’s image as a tribute.

“He passed away unexpectedly, without warning, but it is God’s timing. I wanted to pay tribute because he is my favourite. I’m his number one fan,” she said.

Molokoane said the family is still coming to terms with his death.

“It’s very hard for all of us because our dad was the light of the house. He loved my mom wholeheartedly and had a great sense of humour. We listen to his songs and tell each other stories about him. He loved God, so we rely on prayer a lot.”

Top winners at SAMA 31

The night saw several artists recognised for their work. The biggest winners included Thandiswa Mazwai, who took home three awards: Female Artist of the Year, Best African Adult Contemporary Album, and Best Engineered Album for Sankofa.

Goldmax also received multiple honours, winning Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Play At Your Own Risk. Black Motion was named Duo or Group of the Year and won Best Collaboration for Takala.

Other notable winners included Nontokozo Mkhize, Sjava, and Elaine, each of whom received genre-specific awards.

The winners are:

Male Artist of the Year

Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk (Best Gqom Album)

Female Artist of the Year

Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa (Best African Adult Contemporary Album)

Duo or Group of the Year

Black Motion — Takala (Best Collaboration)

Album of the Year

Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk (Best Gqom Album)

Newcomer of the Year

Nontokozo Mkhize — Lindiwe (Best Contemporary Faith Music Album)

Genre and technical category winners

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Melanie Scholtz — Seven

Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Best Afro Pop Album: Sjava — Isibuko (Deluxe)

Best Alternative Album: Francis Soul — Hindsight 2020

Best Amapiano Album: Kelvin Momo — Ntsako

Best Classical / Instrumental Album: Derek Gripper — Ballaké Sissoko & Derek Gripper

Best Collaboration: Black Motion — Takala

Best Dance Album: Dlala Thukzin — Finally Famous Too

Best Engineered Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Best Gqom Album: Goldmax — Play At Your Own Risk

Best Hip Hop Album: 25K — Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms

Best Jazz Album: Peter Auret — Hope Dies Last

Best Maskandi Album: Khuzani — Angidlali Nezngane

Best Produced Album: Thandiswa Mazwai — Sankofa

Best Produced Music Video: Shekhinah — Risk

Best R&B / Soul Album: Elaine — Stone Cold Heart

Best Reggae Album: Luwe Da Lion — After All

Best Rock Album: MaxX & Love — These Blues Might Get You Too

Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Ayanda Ntanzi — According to Grace, A One Man Show

Best Traditional Music Album: Makhadzi Entertainment — Miracle Child (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Music Album: Spoegwolf — Eindbestemming

Remix of the Year: Mpho.Wav — Hlala

Rest of Africa Award (South Africans Excluded): Ayra Starr — The Year I Turned 21

Best African Indigenous Faith Album: JTG Gospel Choir — Morena Re Ya Leboga

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: Takie Ndou — The Glory

