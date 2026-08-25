Serayah calls off engagement to Joey Bada$$, citing ‘repeated infidelity’

Actor and singer Serayah has ended her engagement to rapper Joey Bada$$, alleging repeated infidelity throughout their relationship in a lengthy Instagram statement.

Actor and singer Serayah McNeill has ended her engagement and relationship with rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ (real name Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott), announcing the split in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Monday, 24 August 2026.

The pair, who share a son born in June 2025, had been engaged for roughly a year. Joey had not publicly responded to Serayah’s statement or American media outlets’ request for comment at the time of writing.

‘There had been repeated infidelity’

In her statement, Serayah wrote that she had made the “difficult decision” to end the relationship after facing what she described as a painful truth.

“I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”

She said she was not seeking sympathy or retaliation, but was speaking out because “too many women are taught to question themselves before they question what is happening right in front of them”.

💔 Serayah announces that she and Joey Bada$$ have ended their engagement.



"Love should not require you to abandon yourself." pic.twitter.com/bT1Mma493w — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2026

She encouraged women to trust their intuition and not “abandon” themselves for the sake of a relationship.

On co-parenting, she added: “I will always respect the fact that we share a beautiful son, and my priority will be protecting his peace, privacy and relationship with both of his parents.”

From ‘Show Me’ to a family of three

Serayah and Joey’s relationship dates back to 2021, when they met at a mutual friend’s gathering. Dating rumours began swirling in March 2023 after she appeared in his music video Show Me, and the couple confirmed their romance publicly that June, with fans nicknaming them “JoRayah”.

In February 2025, Serayah revealed she was expecting during an Adore Me New York Fashion Week show, and the couple welcomed a son that June – her first child, and Joey’s second. The two got engaged shortly afterwards, with Joey previously speaking about moving away from a publicly non-monogamous lifestyle after meeting Serayah.

Deleted posts added more detail

Beyond her formal statement, Serayah shared a series of Instagram Stories – since deleted – that made more pointed allegations, including claims that Joey had been in contact with another woman about their relationship.



Though the starlet has been met with much criticism about going public with this information, she has mostly received support from men and women alike who believe that ill-treatment should not be concealed.