PICTURES: Cosplayers, gaming and pop culture take centre stage at Comic Con Africa

Fans turned out in force for four days of entertainment, competitions, celebrity appearances and immersive experiences celebrating the worlds of fantasy and fandom.

Cosplayers brought a colourful mix of creativity, imagination and craftsmanship to Comic Con Africa, held last week at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

The convention floor became a showcase of characters from popular films, television series, video games, anime and comic books, as attendees transformed themselves into their favourite fictional heroes and villains.

Alongside the cosplay and pop-culture displays, the convention also featured a strong gaming and technology element, with interactive experiences, gaming competitions and the Red Bull Wings EA Sports FC 27 activation drawing crowds.

From intricate armour and detailed props to elaborate wigs and make-up, the costumes reflected the passion and dedication of a community celebrating pop culture, gaming and creative expression.

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A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 25 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A robot walks through the crowd, 25 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Gamers take part in the Red Bull Wings Cup EA Sports FC 27 competition, 25 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 25 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A cosplayer poses for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cosplayers pose for a photograph, 27 September 2026, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con is one of Africa’s largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festivals, bringing together fans of comics, films, television, gaming, cosplay and related entertainment, attracting exhibitors, creators and enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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