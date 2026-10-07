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Shakira, Pique return to court over children visit arrangements

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

7 October 2026

12:14 pm

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She argues that frequent travel could affect their emotional, physical and academic wellbeing.

New York Decemeber 2017 : Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

New York Decemeber 2017: Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on 25 December 2017 in New York City. Picture: James Devaney/Getty Images

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Pop star Shakira and her former partner, retired Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, appeared at a Barcelona court on Tuesday to review visitation arrangements for their two children, with the singer seeking changes to limit their travel between the United States (US) and Spain.

The Colombian singer has asked for fewer short transatlantic trips by their sons between Miami, where they live with her, and Barcelona, where Pique lives, according to a statement from her legal team.

She argues that frequent travel could affect their emotional, physical, and academic well-being, her representatives said.

Under her proposal, Pique would travel to Miami during shorter school holidays, allowing the children to spend more time in their home environment and maintain their routines.

The request is not intended to reduce the amount of time the children spend with their father, they added.

Shakira, 49, and Pique, 39, began their relationship in 2011 and have two boys, Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015.

The couple, who lived mainly in Barcelona during their relationship, announced their separation in June 2022 after more than a decade together.

They reached an agreement over custody and visitation arrangements several months later, after which the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer moved to Miami with the kids.

Pique, who played for Barcelona and Spain before retiring from professional football in 2022, has regular periods with his sons each month as well as during school holidays.

Shakira is currently in Madrid for the final leg of a global tour, with 13 concerts scheduled between 18 September and 12 October. She added an extra date on Monday.

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The album includes “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, her global hit collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, which referenced her split from Pique.

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