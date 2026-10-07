Tyla nominated for a 2026 Soul Music Train Award

Tyla is flying the South African flag again, this time at the Soul Train Awards.

South African singer Tyla has earned another major international nod, with her hit song Chanel nominated for R&B/Soul Song of the Year at the 2026 Soul Train Awards.

The nomination puts the Grammy-winning star in a particularly competitive category. Here, she will go head-to-head with fellow African powerhouse Tems, who has been recognised for What You Need.

The pair are joined by some of the biggest names in contemporary R&B. These include Bruno Mars, Kehlani, Brent Faiyaz, Daniel Caesar and Justin Bieber.

For Tyla, the nomination adds another chapter to a remarkable global rise which has seen her move comfortably between amapiano, pop and R&B while building an international audience.

Chanel is among the tracks that have helped strengthen her position beyond the South African music scene. The singer is increasingly becoming one of Africa’s most recognisable young global stars.

A new voting twist

There is also a significant change to this year’s awards.

For the first time at the Soul Train Awards, the winner of the R&B/Soul Song of the Year category will be decided entirely by viewers at home.

That means fans will have a direct say in whether Tyla takes home the coveted award. Public voting is open until October 16 through the official BET website. Therefore, South African and international fans have an opportunity to rally behind Chanel.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards are scheduled for Friday, November 27, and will be broadcast on CBS and BET. Importantly, the ceremony will take place live from Chicago, continuing the legacy of an awards show that has celebrated black music, culture and entertainment for decades.

Tyla and Tems put Africa on the map

The joint recognition of Tyla and Tems is also significant. It places two African women at the centre of one of the world’s most established celebrations of R&B and soul.

Tyla’s nomination comes after her Grammy win and a string of high-profile global appearances. With the winner now in the hands of viewers, the question is whether South Africa can help push Chanel over the finish line.