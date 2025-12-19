WATCH: Rassie on a roll! Springboks coach’s epic ‘Sister Bethina’ moves and other party antics

A playful clip of Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus busting meme-worthy moves to the beat of 'Sister Bethina' has gone viral.

Rassie Erasmus, the mastermind behind South Africa’s back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his tactical brilliance on the field, the Springbok coach has once again captured hearts with a viral video of him dancing to Mgarimbe’s iconic track Sister Bethina.

In the light-hearted Instagram post, Rassie lets loose with exaggerated shimmies, Zulu-inspired moves and pure holiday joy to Sister Bethina — a track blasted after the anthem at Springboks games.

The clip screams “work hard, play hard” with fans calling it instantly meme-worthy as Rassie embraces the festive Dezemba energy.

Rassie Erasmus grooves to ‘Sister Bethina’

The Springboks coach’s latest dance video shows Rassie letting loose with moves that scream holiday cheer.

His Sister Bethina dance reflects Rassie’s ability to connect with South African culture. Posted on social media, it amassed thousands of views in mere hours, with comments praising the nation’s favourite coach’s authenticity.

Fan reactions and memes: ‘The Boss is Decembering’

The internet exploded with praise and memes, turning Rassie’s moves into relatable content.

🥃🔥 THE BOSS IS DECEMBERING! 🇿🇦



Rassie Erasmus knows exactly how to turn it on when it matters, but he also knows when to hit the dance floor. Fire, brandy, and legendary vibes—this is how you win at holidays!



Is there any better way to spend the festive season?… pic.twitter.com/LaTPpV9v1W — All Things Rugby (@AllThingsRugbyX) December 18, 2025

One popular meme juxtaposed his coaching intensity with this carefree vibe, captioning it “From World Cup wins to dance floor king”.

‘Dop and dance’ with Stokke

In October, while the Springboks were gearing up for their five-game end-of-year tour (EOYT), Rassie shared a video on his X account.

The clip shows the 53-year-old coach dancing, singing and enjoying drinks with Stick, captioned “Last weekend off before the five-game EOYT! Lekka!”

Last weekend off, before the 5 game EOYT !!! Lekka 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/eJBSGTEeDP — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 18, 2025

Rassie’s other epic dance and party moments

This isn’t the first time the beloved Springboks coach has busted some moves — his history of dance antics and escapades has become a fan-favourite, with even a TikTok collection of his dance videos surfacing, spawning memes and celebrations across social media.

Rassie’s dance legacy is rich with comedic gold:

The 2021 Dezemba Dad Dance: Self-deprecatingly admitting “I’m white and have no rhythm”, he showed off some moves that sparked a full dance challenge and even a parody “Dancing Rassie” Twitter account dubbing his clips over random songs.

Okay I agree! Inappropriate? tell me and I take it off (🇿🇦) Time to get back at my twins !! Apparently they can embarrass anytime but parents not! Remember I am white and have no rhythm, but hell I want to make the Gwijo Squad 😂 https://t.co/pzIdpwz4wG pic.twitter.com/5a3EnPvmKx — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 17, 2021

“Guess Who’s Back” Celebration (2022): Post-ban, Rassie celebrated his return with dancing to the Eminem track Without Me, memes flooding in with captions like “Ban ban baby!”

Rassie vs Razor (2024): Attempting to one-up All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s breakdancing, Rassie’s “nek minute” flop became instant meme material, with side-by-side comparisons going viral on TikTok.

Cranberries’ Zombie: on full blast: After their 2023 World Cup victory, the Springboks belted out the Cranberries song Zombie “Rassie style” in the change room in front of Princess Charlene from Monaco.

@mapantsulaarugby Rassie Erasmus downs a drink as the changeroom sings Rassie in the tune of Zombie by the Cranberries. ♬ original sound – mapantsulaarugbyshow

Rassie Erasmus: Charisma beyond rugby

Let’s be honest, Rassie Erasmus’s Sister Bethina dance is more than a viral hit — it’s a testament to his charisma beyond rugby. As the Springboks gear up for future challenges, these party moments keep the spirit alive.

Whether strategising or dancing, Rassie proves he’s unbeatable in entertaining fans!