Rassie says no one out of Bok picture, Malherbe persuaded to play on after injury struggles

Veterans like Faf de Klerk and Bongi Mbonambi are seemingly out of the Bok selection mix for the year.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus insisted that the door isn’t yet closed to any players and that many are still in the selection mix despite being left out of the first Bok alignment camp of the season that took place in Cape Town last week.

A number of Bok veterans were left out of the camp, including hooker Bongi Mbonambi, props Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane, and fullback Willie le Roux, while a player like Japan based Faf de Klerk, who is reportedly set to sign for the Cheetahs, hasn’t been in the mix for a while.

But Erasmus, who was chatting at a Springbok media day, said that he is aware of what these players can produce and that if they play well, they will always be able to slot straight back into the group.

‘Everything doesn’t end perfectly’

“There are guys left out who we know can still play for the Springboks this year. But why invite someone to an alignment camp where he has to listen again to how and why we do things,” explained Erasmus.

“I know the hearts of those boys, and I know Faf can still do the things for you. Cobus (Reinach) came back at 35, and he was our second or third scrumhalf. Now he is first or second, and his game has improved.

“We forget what Faf did for us against Ireland and that rip in the World Cup quarterfinal against France. I can tell you what Bongs (Mbonambi) means to us when he is here.

“However, they also know that everything does not always end perfectly. They can still show us that they don’t want it to finish this way, and we need that.”

Malherbe close to return

Erasmus also revealed that veteran prop Frans Malherbe, who has been battling various neck and back injuries over the past few years, almost retired last year, before being persuaded to stay on.

“I had a meeting with him (Malherbe) last year, and he was close to retiring. Not because he couldn’t play anymore, but he was struggling with his back,” said Erasmus.

“I think it was frustrating for him. So, some of us gave him advice, saying that he can’t retire now and come back three years later and say, ‘I don’t want to be retired anymore.’

“We forget how good Frans really was for us only two years ago. He is 100% on his way back. We don’t want him to give up without having one more bite.”