‘Aging backwards’: Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus celebrates birthday before France clash

'Happy Birthday Daddy': The birthday post of Rassie Erasmus' twin daughter Nikki ignited a flood of warm wishes from fans - and Trevor Noah!

Springboks coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus, the cerebral force behind South Africa’s rugby renaissance, marked his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, 5 November – just days before sending the national rugby team into a high-stakes showdown with France at the Stade de France.

Rassie celebrated his birthday on the eve of skipper Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test cap, amplifying the emotional stakes for the rugby world champions on Saturday in Paris.

This week, Saturday, Siyamthanda – Siya Kolisi will become the 9th Springbok in history to reach a century of caps for South Africa.

And on the same day, Johan Rassie Erasmus will reach 50 international tests as head coach of the Springboks.



Birthday boy Rassie Erasmus: Love for Springboks coach

The beloved coach and former Springboks player’s birthday sparked a wave of affection online.

His daughter Nikki – who is the one “half” of the devoted family man’s twin daughters – shared an Instagram post accompanied with photos of her and her dad.

Her “Happy birthday Daddy 💖” post garnered thousands of likes and comments like @Claudette de Jager’s “Happy birthday to your pops 🎂 🥳 many blessings.”

Fans dubbed him “the whole nation’s dad,” with @Posy Hazell calling him “the most loved person in South Africa ❤️”.

On X (formerly Twitter), #RassieBirthday trended, with birthday wishes aplenty for the humble coach whose passion serves as an “endless source of inspiration”.

𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗘 𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗠𝗨𝗦 🎉 🇿🇦



Wishing the man who has put smiles on the faces of Springbok supporters since 2019 a very Happy Birthday and many more to come! 🏉 💚 💛



Today we celebrate a proudly South African sporting legend, the one and only pic.twitter.com/qXH5gJmM6D — Global Sports News 🇿🇦 (@GlobalSportsSA2) November 5, 2025

‘Aging backwards’ – Trevor Noah on Rassie Erasmus

Celebrities like the famous South African-born comedian Trevor Noah also chimed in: “53? Rassie looks like he’s aging backwards on those tactics. Go get ’em in Paris!”

‘Belated birthday present’ on the way?

Born in 1972, Erasmus grew up in the small town of Despatch in the Eastern Cape Province, not far from Port Elizabeth.

He evolved from a tenacious loose forward to one of the sport’s most revered coaches.

Rassie Erasmus in action as Springboks coach. Picture: Gallo Images

Rassie’s special day coincided with intense preparations for the Autumn Nations Series, where a win could cap off a dominant year with nine victories for the Springboks.

The Springboks camp buzzed with quiet celebrations, as players plotted a “belated birthday present” through on-field success.

When in France…’It’s a totally different ball game’ – Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus, ever the strategist, downplayed the fuss, focusing instead on the tactical battles ahead.

“We’re building well, but pressure is another thing,” he told reporters, alluding to the tough French crowd.

“I remember in 2022, I was a water boy next to the field when we were still allowed there,” he recalled.

“The passion, the intensity, the pressure, the whole cauldron in which you play, it’s something else. We have sufficient depth, quality, experienced players and enough youth, but it’s a totally different ball game when you go in there,” Erasmus was quoted as saying by Channel Africa.

From Springboks flanker to coaching legend

With the blockbuster clash against France looming large on Saturday, 8 November, we reflect on the rugby icon’s golden era of World Cup glory and tactical genius.

Player days: Grit and Glory

According to SA Rugby Mag, Erasmus’s Test debut came in 1997 against the British & Irish Lions at Ellis Park, where his rugby IQ shone. Over 36 caps until 2001, he scored seven tries, including a memorable one in a 61-22 rout of Australia.

Rassie Erasmus during a Springboks training session in 2011 at Hyde Park High School, in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

He captained the Boks in 2000 and was pivotal in the 1998 Tri-Nations triumph. Provincially, he debuted for the Free State Cheetahs in 1996 and led the Cats to the 2000 Super 12 semi-finals.

Coaching masterclass: World Cup double

Post-retirement, Erasmus’s analytical prowess took center stage.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus celebrates the national rugby team’s 2023 World Cup victory in France; and in action during the Tri-Nations match against New Zealand at Ellis Park in 2000. Pictures: Instagram and Allsport

He guided the Cheetahs to Currie Cup titles in 2005 and 2006, then coached the Super Rugby side. Joining the Springboks as a technical adviser in 2007, he later steered Western Province and the Stormers.

His pinnacle? Back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023, plus a Lions series victory and Rugby Championship crowns.

Eyes on Paris

Fresh off a 61-7 demolition of Japan, the Boks eye France as their toughest tour test.

Erasmus, announced the lineup on today (Thursday, 6 November), emphasised physicality and smarts. A victory would honour Kolisi’s milestone and Erasmus’ big day, solidifying the Springboks’ 2025 dominance.

As one fan tweeted, “Rassie at 53 is just getting started – here’s to more trophies!”