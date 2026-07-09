Prince Kaybee on why he declined R500k boxing offer to fight Cassper Nyovest

The DJ said he doubts the fight will ever happen.

Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee says he is unlikely to face rapper Cassper Nyovest in a boxing match after declining an offer from Cassper’s team.

Speaking during an interview on YFM’s Home Run with Ayanda MVP & Sinaye, Kaybee said he does not think the fight will ever happen.

“I doubt that it will ever happen. First of all, financially, it doesn’t make sense for me.

“I saw the email from his team. They’re offering like half a mill. I’m not gonna train for half a million… They must give me like three maybe,” he said.

Kaybee also said he does not believe they are on the same level.

“Cassper will never get to my level, unfortunately. We are not even the same weight size,” he said.

Previous celebrity boxing matches

Cassper has been one of the leading figures in South Africa’s celebrity boxing scene. He defeated YouTuber Slik Talk in his first celebrity boxing match in December 2021 before losing to actor and musician NaakMusiQ in April 2022.

He returned to the ring later that year and defeated rapper Priddy Ugly in October 2022.

Kaybee has not competed in a celebrity boxing match. The DJ and producer has, however, focused on his fitness and endurance training. He recently spoke to The Citizen about his training, diet and mental discipline ahead of his three-day cycling tour.