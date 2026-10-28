Uncle Waffles joins Megan Thee Stallion for Hottieween 2026 in Las Vegas

Uncle Waffles is the special guest at Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thee Circus' Hottieween party at Zouk Las Vegas on 30 October.

Uncle Waffles is taking Amapiano to the circus.

The South African DJ and producer is the special guest at Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween party this Friday, 30 October 2026, at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. This year’s theme is “Thee Circus”, and Megan is billing herself as the ringleader.

Megan announced the booking on Instagram, hyping her followers (the Hotties) to grab last-minute tickets and “experience a real hottie party” with her.

Two dancefloors, one big top

Megan launched Hottieween around 2019. Locations have varied, including Houston in 2025, and past editions have been known for elaborate costumes, celebrity guests and big production. The pairing sets Megan’s high-energy hip-hop party world against Uncle Waffles’ signature Amapiano sets, crowd-commanding stage presence and dance moves. It is another milestone in the DJ’s international rise, and a notable crossover between South African dance music and US hip-hop party culture.

The night promises a circus-meets-party mashup, with exclusive Cirque du Soleil elements and performances. Costumes are mandatory per the instruction to “come dressed to kill and ready to party”. Guests and those of us who’ll be watching from home can expect the high production and commitment that have marked previous Hottieween editions.



Uncle Waffles has long been a Halloween fan and makes a big occasion of the holiday each year, having previously dressed up as Beyoncé in her Check On It music video, Nicki Minaj, and Jim Carrey as The Mask. Recently, she tapped meme-core for her 2026 Halloween costume, dressing up as Constavacious Glamazzonnne (with two z’s and three n’s) from Nomuzi ‘Moolzlie’ Mabena’s viral MTV interview.

Tickets

General admission has been listed at roughly $125 to $175 (R2 000 – R2 900), though prices fluctuate and last-minute availability may be limited. Table packages and bottle service are also on offer, often starting in the thousands.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, named in honour of her late parents. The foundation focuses on education, housing and wellness, and supports women, children and seniors in underserved communities.