The actress opened up on Unveiled With Koketso podcast.

Actress Amo Chidi has opened up about her experience in the television industry.

Chidi was recently a guest on the Unveiled With Koketso podcast. The pair spoke about her acting career and ministry.

Playing Reneilwe on ‘Rhythm City’

Chidi portrayed Reneilwe on Rhythm City for almost a decade, from 2012 until 2020.

She said she joined the popular soapie when she was 21 and left on the day of her 30th birthday.

Reflecting on her career, the actress said achieving her dream of becoming a recognised actress didn’t bring the happiness she expected.

“You anticipate this big win. I’ll be happy when I’m finally an actress. And you get there, and you’re like, oh my word. Those were easily, and I say this with great sadness, those were easily the worst days of my life,” she said.

Amo Chidi on the pressures of fame

Chidi said she struggled with the loss of privacy that came with being a public figure.

“Fame was not… I don’t feel like it was kind to me. I didn’t take a liking to not being able to just live a normal life. It was quite difficult for me to be in that position,” she said.

She also said she began questioning whether acting was the right career path for her.

“I could do it. I did do it. It didn’t feel the way I expected it to feel. Now I’m not doing it. I’m doing other things. And it feels right. It feels like obedience,” she said.

The actress said she has since become more open to being in the public eye.

She said she turned down interviews and magazine opportunities during her acting career.

“If you had called me for an interview during my soapie days, I probably would have declined,” she said.

“Now, as Amo, I’m happy to do it. So that’s just restoration, really,” she added.