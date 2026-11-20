The family announced his passing on Thursday.

Veteran actor and television director Neo Matsunyane and his family are mourning the death of his son, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane.

Tlhodiso died on Tuesday morning, 18 November 2026, at the age of 33.

The family confirmed his death in a statement shared on Instagram by his sister, Momo Matsunyane.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our son and brother, Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane, this morning. We pray that his soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

The family also asked the public to respect their privacy as they navigate the loss.

They said details regarding the funeral will be communicated in due time.

Tributes pour in for Tlhodiso Neo Gumede Matsunyane

Messages of condolences have been pouring in for the family on social media, and here are a few reactions from X.

Parents aren’t supposed to be burying their kids 💔 — Sandz. (@uMaster_Sandz) November 19, 2026