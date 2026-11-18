Munaka was recently announced as one of the new hosts of SABC 1's HotSpot Seli.

Media personality Munaka Muthambi has parted ways with the Not Sorry podcast.

Her departure was confirmed by her former co-hosts, Nomthandazo and Seemah Mangolwane, on the YouTube show.

This comes a few weeks after she landed a major television presenting role. In September, Munaka was announced as one of the new hosts of SABC 1’s HotSpot Seli, alongside rapper Oratile ‘Roiii’ Kgobe and podcaster Khanyisile ‘Khanyi Mars’ Masimola.

“Grateful for this awesome opportunity, and more than anything, hard work gets you places. It doesn’t matter what anyone has to say about you. You cannot stop what you are destined for. Let’s come back to this message a year from now. I just know the growth is gonna be insane,” she wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

Munaka’s ‘Not Sorry’ exit

The TV and podcast host told TshisaLIVE that her decision was driven by changing priorities and her desire to grow her career.

“Sometimes you reach a point where you have to be honest with yourself about where you are and where you’re going. It’s not always one dramatic moment. Sometimes it’s about recognising that your priorities are changing and you need to make decisions that support the direction you’re moving in,” she told the publication.

The exit marks Muthambi’s second departure from a podcast, following her decision to leave Piano Pulse in April 2025.

At the time, she said she wanted to pursue other opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Since then, she has continued building her broadcasting career. She is part of the presenting line-up of SABC 1’s HotSpot Seli and also hosts The Rizz on YFM.