Tresor honoured with the global ‘Courage of Art’ award in Italy

Tresor was recognised for using his music to promote peace, empathy, and unity across nations.

Multi-award-winning musician Tresor has received the global Courage of Art award at the prestigious Premio Res Publica awards in Italy.

The awards, presented by Italy’s Good Government and Civic Sense Association, honour individuals and organisations that promote civic responsibility, integrity, and the common good.

ALSO READ: Khuzani happy with how ‘Maskandi has grown in recent times’

Recognition for promoting unity through music

Tresor was recognised for using his music to promote peace, empathy, and unity across nations.

The annual awards celebrate contributions to peace, solidarity, and human dignity in fields such as human rights, social work, and the arts.

Tresor said he was deeply honoured and humbled by the recognition.

“This recognition means so much more than an award — it’s a reminder of why I create, and who I create for,” he said.

“Through art, I’ve found a way to shift the narrative of refugees and African youth — to tell stories of resilience, beauty, and hope. This is a lifelong purpose, and I look forward to many more great things to come.”

Beyond his music career, Tresor is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He has served as an ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the United Nations Refugee Agency, advocating for refugee rights.

NOW READ: ‘Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000’: Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert announces pregnancy