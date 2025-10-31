Babes Wodumo pays homage to Mampitsha on her first album in five years

Babes Wodumo's new album, Mabheshingo, is an ode to Mampintsha, who died in December 2022.

In her first project since her celebrated husband Mampintsha’s death, Babes Wodumo has paid homage to the former Big Nuz frontman.

“Mampintsha and I would watch Beyoncé’s interview where she explained when she enters the stage, she’s no more Beyoncé she is Sasha Fierce. That’s when Mampintsha said ‘You are no different from Beyoncé, cause when you enter the stage, I don’t see Babes, but I see Mabheshingo,” Babes tells The Citizen.

Her new project, Mabheshingo, is an ode to Mampintsha, who died in December 2022. “Hence why I named my album Mabheshingo, I’m giving my all just like I do on stage.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mampintsha laid to rest

Life without Mampintsha

Despite Mampintsha’s passing, Babes said she received support from the last remaining member of Big Nuz, Danger and others.

“It makes me feel like Mampintsha is proud. It really means a lot, I don’t wanna lie. Having bros who still say we got your back is everything,” she said.

Babes’ 10-track project was released a week ago. She said the biggest challenge was picking which song to leave out.

“I think the challenge I had is having to decide which song will work, who to work with, and what’s the next move from here? It was so challenging, but I’m happy that I trusted my gut. Everyone loves my album.”

ALSO READ: Babes and Mampintsha welcome their bundle of joy

Unmoved by shift in sound

Babes’ 2016 album was titled Gqom Queen Vol. 1, followed by the sophomore album Idandokazi in 2020.

The Dance music landscape has shifted since Babes released her last project, with Amapiano being the go-to sound for many here in South Africa and internationally.

“No, I was not nervous at all.” Babes said, reflecting on the shift in sound since her last album.

“Gqom hasn’t died, not a bit. Genres are different, but Gqom is not only a genre, it’s a culture, it’s our Durban DNA, so how can I be nervous about something so magical?”

In her album promo and on the album cover, Babes is shown sitting on the throne as the queen of Gqom.

“Gqom unites us into one big happy family, and one thing about Gqom lovers, they are stubborn, they never change, they are so loyal to iGqom. I know my Gqom lovers can’t live without it. I was more excited than being nervous.”

Babes experimented with the traditional Maskadi genre on Mabheshingo, on the song Ngakuthanda Khakhulu, featuring Ushuni Wasemzini.

“I love Maskandi, actually, I love a guitar sound, it drives me crazy…. Yes, I might do a Maskandi feature again, that’s for sure.”

Babes spoke to The Citizen ahead of her departure for Dubai, where she has a show on 1 November.

“I’ll be performing a one-hour set for my fans. Also, December got another gig in Korea, which I’m super excited about, although it always shocks me; believe it or not, that I got fans even outside of SA; the Lord indeed is good.”

NOW READ: Khuzani happy with how ‘Maskandi has grown in recent times’