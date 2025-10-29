‘Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000’: Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert announces pregnancy

The pair tied the knot earlier this year in Cape Town.

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Enrico Vermaak.

The beauty queen shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the support and the well-wishes they have received.

Joubert said she and her husband waited to make the announcement until after confirming that everything was progressing well.

“Thank you so much for all the love and congratulations. Enrico and I are truly blessed…

“We’ve wanted to ensure everything is healthy and that we’ve done our anatomy scan before making it public,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The pair tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate wedding celebration held at the Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

Enrico proposed during a romantic sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in February 2024.

ALSO READ: Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and wife welcome baby No 2 [PICS]

Natasha Joubert’s pregnancy journey

Joubert opened up about the challenges she has faced during her pregnancy so far.

“I have been challenged mentally, physically and psychologically. I’ve had many turbulences with friendships and work, and have felt guilty [of] not just feeling joyous,” she said.

She added that she had taken time to process those emotions before sharing the news publicly.

“I wanted to ensure I work through a lot so that now I can fully embrace and feel all the amazing emotions. Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000. We love this little one so much.”

NOW READ: Kabelo Mabalane: ‘You have impacted my life in ways you will never know’