Khuzani happy with how ‘Maskandi has grown in recent times’

Maskandi artist Khuzani is nominated at the Hollywood And African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) in two categories.

The Maskandi music genre has seen a strong resurgence among young people in recent years, and Khuzani Mpungose has been one of its leading figures.

Khuzani’s influence is reflected in his two nominees at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) set to be held this weekend in Los Angeles.

“I’m so grateful for these two nominations; this is a huge blessing for me and the whole Maskandi nation,” Khuzani tells The Citizen.

Khuzani is nominated in the Best Independent Artist (African) and Best Male Artist (African).

“They are both important,” he says.

The HAPAwards celebrate talent from Africa and the African diaspora, acknowledging individuals who have made significant contributions to arts, entertainment, and community development.

Established in 2017 and hosted annually in Los Angeles, the awards have become a global platform that amplifies African excellence, bridging creatives from the continent with their peers in Hollywood.

Maskandi’s growth

Earlier this year, streaming platform Spotify released data showing that Maskandi has become South Africa’s fastest-growing genre over the past two years, with nearly half of its listeners under 35.

“I’m so happy with how Maskandi has grown in recent times,” says the multi-award-winning muso.

“A lot of people, especially the youth, are now interested in it and understand the genre. Radio stations and TV channels have also opened up to the genre, showing that Maskandi is growing and is being accepted worldwide.”

Born and bred in Nkandla, KZN, Khuzani has become a household name across Africa, selling out major venues and setting new attendance records in cities such as Durban, Johannesburg, and Pietermaritzburg.

His annual Gcwalisa Spring Picnic All White and Blue Nation Festival events attract tens of thousands of fans — proving that Maskandi is not only alive but thriving in a modern, youth-driven market.

In July this year, Khuzani was in the United States, where he attended a few Fifa Club World Cup games and was embraced by internationals, some of whom were intrigued by some of his traditional garb.

“I was really surprised at how people in the US are interested in Maskandi. I met a lot of fans who listen to my music, this showed me that Maskandi no longer has any limits, it’s reaching the whole world where there are hearts that love real music.”

He says he’d like to travel to the US to attend the awards.

“It’s important to be there in attendance so that I represent Maskandi overseas to show that this genre of ours is now part of world music.”

