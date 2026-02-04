Celebs And Viral

US President Trump avoids question on suing Trevor Noah while comedian stays mum

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

5 minute read

4 February 2026

03:51 pm

The moment came during a brief exchange with reporters, where Trump ignored a shouted question about Noah.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media after signing a funding bill to end a partial government shutdown in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 3, 2026. The US House of Representatives passed a spending bill on Tuesday ending the four-day partial government shutdown sparked by Democratic opposition to funding for the federal agency carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media after signing a funding bill to end a partial government shutdown in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, 3 February, 2026. Picture: AFP

President Donald Trump sidestepped a direct question this week during a press conference about whether he plans to sue comedian and 2026 Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

He previously threatened legal action over a joke linking him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Awkward.

The moment came during a brief exchange with reporters. Trump ignored a shouted question about Noah and instead pivoted to unrelated topics.

Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP Picture via by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP

The silence stood in contrast to his earlier online fury. Previously, he took to Truth Social to blast the South African-born comic following the 68th Grammy Awards.

In the now viral post, Trump described Noah as a “total loser” and a “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C”. This was after the comedian made a crack referencing “Epstein Island” during the live broadcast.

The comment drew gasps, laughter and instant online debate. In fact, clips circulated across X, TikTok and Instagram within minutes.

Despite the threat, no lawsuit has been filed. Additionally, Trump’s refusal to clarify his intentions has only fuelled speculation about whether the legal talk was just bluster.

Noah, meanwhile, has remained publicly unfazed.

He has not addressed the threat directly. However, he has continued sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the Grammys, suggesting his focus remains firmly on celebrating the show.

The 2026 ceremony also marked a milestone, as Noah previously confirmed it would be the final Grammy he hosts.

On the night itself, the comedian appeared to lean into his perceived freedom. After the audience reacted loudly to the Epstein joke, Noah laughed and quipped: “I told you, it’s my last year. What are you going to do about it?” a line many interpreted as deliberate provocation.

He later took another swipe at Trump while addressing leadership and power. Staring into the camera, he declared: “I believe in term limits. Leave when your time is up.” The remark was met with applause inside the venue and cheers online.

Currently, the Mzansi comedian and former Daily Show host has been posting throwback posts of the Grammy award ceremony with positive captions.

Legal experts quoted in US media say any case would likely fail. They note that political satire and comedy are strongly protected under the First Amendment.

