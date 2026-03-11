Chris Forrest and Mojak Lehoko to headline Comedy in the Park

The event will take place at the Whirlwind Theatre.

Comedy in the Park is set to return to Johannesburg’s Delta Park later this month.

The event will take place at the Whirlwind Theatre on 21 March 2026.

It will feature South Africa’s top comedians, including Chris Forrest, Mojak Lehoko, Nick Goliath, and Rae Du Plooy.

Comedy in the Park

The show promises stand-up comedy with a focus on South African humour, quick wit, and storytelling.

Tickets are priced at R180 for adults and R120 for pensioners.

The show is restricted to guests aged 16 and above.

Comedy in the Park is held monthly on the third Saturday, featuring a rotating lineup of comedians.

ALSO READ: Meet the seven celebrities joining Zanele Potelwa on the hunt for the perfect Tropika Island

Get to know the line-up

Chris Forrest has been active in South African comedy for more than 25 years. He has appeared on Comedy Central, performed multiple stand-up specials, and won Celebrity MasterChef South Africa.

Mojak Lehoko is a multi-award-winning comedian, actor, and writer. He won Roast Battle South Africa in 2018 and the Comics Choice Comics Pen Award in 2017. Lehoko has appeared on The Bantu Hour, Late Night News with Loyiso Gola, and other television productions.

Nick Goliath is known for his relaxed delivery and humour about relationships, culture, and everyday life. He has performed on stages across South Africa.

Rae Du Plooy is a rising comic known for her sharp timing and relatable storytelling. She has quickly established herself in the local comedy scene.

NOW READ: ‘I would still choose to marry Musa Mseleku,’ says MaKhumalo amid separation rumours