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WATCH: From security officer to doctor: Botlhale Boikanyo’s mom bags PhD

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

21 September 2026

05:01 pm

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Congratulations are in order!

Actress and poet Botlhale Boikanyo with her mother

Actress and poet Botlhale Boikanyo with her mother, Dr Mumsy Nokufa Boikanyo. Picture: Instagram

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Actress Botlhale Bokanyo’s mother, Dr Mumsy Nokufa Boikanyo, has obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree from North-West University (NWU).

The actress and her mother shared moments from the graduation ceremony on social media.

Reflecting on her journey with the university, Dr Boikanyo said she went from being a security officer “to student, to lecturer and now officially a doctor of philosophy”.

‘I made it against all odds’

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dr Boikanyo reflected on the challenges she faced while completing her doctorate.

“This moment means so much more to me than a graduation ceremony because behind this gown is a woman who started this journey with nothing but a dream, her faith and a determination to keep going even when she had no idea how the story would end,” she wrote.

She said there were times when she questioned herself, cried in silence and wanted to give up.

“There were days I questioned myself, cried in silence, and wanted to quit. The weight of being a mother, a lecturer, a woman, a provider, and a student sometimes felt like too much,” she wrote.

“There were moments that almost broke me. The divorce, rebuilding my life from scratch, loss, grief, rejection, revisions and corrections. Self-doubt kept creeping again… and again.”

Dr Boikanyo said completing the PhD represented more than an academic achievement.

“So this moment isn’t just about finishing a PhD. It is a testimony that God is faithful to finish what He starts… Today I can say I made it against all odds. By His grace.”

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