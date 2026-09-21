‘I’ve been Marked for life’: Londeka Sishi announces pregnancy

The TV star is expecting her second bundle of joy.

Adulting star Londeka Sishi is expecting her second child.

The actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a series of photos showing her baby bump.

“What did you guys have for breakfast/ Lunch? I’m kind of full… Tadaaaa!!! 15/03/26 – I’ve been marked for life. Amaz’uThix,” she wrote in the caption.

Other celebrities, including Khanyi Mbau, Simz Ngema and Babes Wodumo, took to the comments section to congratulate her.

‘My daughter saved my life’

Sishi previously opened up about how becoming a mother changed her life.

During an interview with Lungelo KM on the Engineer Your Life podcast, the actress said she was suicidal before falling pregnant with her first child.

“My daughter saved my life. Having her saved my life. Having her is the reason I am here; otherwise, I would not be here. I would have killed myself. She was that lifeline to me and continues being that lifeline,” she said.

“I remember that falling pregnant was the only thing that stopped me from killing myself. Before my daughter, Liyana, my life was not worth living.”

Sishi is popularly known for playing Nkanyezi on Showmax’s drama series Adulting. She has also appeared in Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) and Umjolo: There Is No Cure (2025).

She recently joined the cast of SABC1’s Uzalo.