‘False, baseless, and reckless’: Will Smith hits back at sexual harassment allegations

American actor Will Smith has denied sexual harassment allegations through his legal team.

According to CNN, Joseph filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County court against Smith and a management company. The suit accuses them of retaliation, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination.

The complaint states that Joseph was hired in late 2024 for the tour and other performances. It claims that he and Smith developed a close working relationship, with Smith allegedly telling Joseph, “You and I have such a special connection that I don’t have with anyone else.”

The lawsuit focuses on an incident in March 2025 in Las Vegas.

Joseph alleges that someone entered his hotel room without his knowledge, leaving wipes, a beer bottle, a backpack, a bottle of HIV medication, hospital discharge paperwork in another person’s name, and a note reading: “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

Joseph said he reported the incident to hotel security and Smith’s representatives, took photos, requested a room change, and called a local police non-emergency line.

According to the suit, hotel security found no signs of forced entry and said only those with management access could have entered the room. Joseph alleges he was accused of fabricating the claims and subsequently fired, with another violinist taking his role.

Joseph also opened up about the incident on Instagram in December, stating:

“Earlier this year, I was hired to be a performer on a major, major tour… I can’t get too into the details… but… getting fired or blamed… simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”

Smith denies allegations

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, described the sexual harassment allegations as “false, baseless, and reckless,” in a statement seen by People.

“Mr Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless.

“They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

