‘The Hunt’ star Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74

Ahn Sung-ki had reportedly been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after choking on food last week.

Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, who appeared in more than 170 films over nearly seven decades, has died.

He passed away at the age of 74 on Monday morning, local media reported.

Ahn, who had been battling blood cancer, died surrounded by his family, Yonhap news agency said.

He had been receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after choking on food last week, the report said.

ALSO READ: Former ‘The Lion King’ star Imani Dia Smith stabbed to death

Ahn Sung-ki’s prolific career

Debuting at the age of five in 1957, Ahn was revered by moviegoers and colleagues alike for his prolific career and scandal-free life, a rarity in the entertainment industry.

His life tracked the rise of South Korean cinema from humble beginnings to global prominence culminating in the Oscar success of “Parasite”.

His 2003 blockbuster “Silmido”, based on the true story of a secret special forces unit comprised of former inmates tasked with a mission to assassinate the North Korean leader, became the first South Korean film to surpass 10 million admissions.

Ahn is survived by his wife and two sons.

NOW READ: The small comments that bite with consequence. Why microaggression matters.