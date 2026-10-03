‘Disappointing and questionable’: Women for Change faces backlash over March and March GBV protest comments

March and March founder Jancita Ngobese called out the organisation in a video shared on social media.

Women for Change has faced backlash over a comment criticising March and March’s protest against gender-based violence (GBV).

The comment was posted under a News24 Instagram post reporting that men had led the March and March protest against GBV in Durban.

March and March held a national day of mass action against GBV on Wednesday, 30 September.

“March and March, can you stop jumping on the GBV matter just for clout? Only if you care for all women in this country,” Women for Change wrote.

Jancita Ngobese responds to Women for Change

March and March founder Jancita Ngobese responded to Women for Change in a video shared on Instagram.

Ngobese said March and March had taken its protest to Point Road in Durban following reports from families about relatives allegedly being forced into prostitution in the area.

She said the march aimed to draw attention to the issue, including cases involving children.

Ngobese questioned Women for Change’s comment, saying other groups should also be able to organise protests against GBV.

“See how crazy and wild this is. So you now own GBV marches? They belong to you? We managed to get men on the streets marching against GBV, and you have a problem with that,” she said in the video.

“We can’t talk about GBV when our core value is about putting South Africa first and South Africans first,” Ngobese added.

Women for Change responds

Women for Change responded in the comments section of Ngobese’s Instagram video, saying it does not believe it owns the GBV movement.

“Women For Change has never believed that we own this movement or cause, nor that we are the only organisation capable of advocating for women,” the organisation wrote.

“We recognise, respect and appreciate the work being done by so many others who are equally committed to ending GBVF.”

The organisation added that advocacy efforts should remain focused on ending violence against women.

“What is important is that we must always stand up for ALL women, and that we never lose sight of what this is truly about: ending the violence,” it said.

‘Disappointing and questionable’

Several people have since criticised Women for Change in the comments section.

Tagging the organisation , actress Manaka Ranaka wrote: “Bathong [Women for Change] this is very disappointing and questionable… What is the meaning of that comment?”

Khubaps said: “Have some shame [Women for Change]!!! This is not an advocacy competition, you don’t have a monopoly on activism!”