March and March against GBV and anti-immigration protests planned across SA on Wednesday

Marches are planned for Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and other major cities.

Protest group March and March has planned a national day of mass action for Wednesday, 30 September.

The day combines a men’s march against gender-based violence (GBV) with protests against illegal immigration.

Where the marches are planned

Marches are planned for Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and other major cities, although a Joburg march has not been confirmed.

Posters shared on X by the group’s leader, Jacinta Ngobese, listed the venues.

Most marches are due to start at 9am.

In Cape Town, the starting point was CPUT on Hanover Street. In Tshwane, it was Church Square.

Estcourt marchers are to gather at the town hall. In Burgersfort, the march is due to start earlier, at 7am, on the R37 next to Motsepula Farms.

The Durban poster was named Sgwebo Sentambo. It read: “Join Sgwebo Sentambo at the National Men’s March against GBVF in Durban.”

Every poster carried the safety warning: “No weapons allowed”.

Men urged to march against gender-based violence

BusinessTech reported that the group added the recent murders of 12 women to its calls to action.

This turned the protest into a day for all men to march against GBV.

The group urged men to act. According to BusinessTech, it said: “We call upon all South African men to take to the streets across the country to speak in one voice and claim our society back from criminals. We are part of the problem, and we must fix it.”

The promotional poster carries its own message. “Using our voices to protect our sisters, mothers, and daughters.”

Police response and public reaction

Protests against immigrants have taken place almost weekly on Thursdays since the 30 June action, and some turned violent.

According to BusinessTech, the South African Police Service (Saps) said the date would not change its approach. It said it would continue with normal policing. Its focus stayed on law and order and on responding to incidents.

The plans also drew pushback online.

On Ngobese’s post, X user Skii 106 wrote: “Can we deal with GBV later? Illegal immigration is the burning issue at hand.”

Another user, Galaz’impisi, said, “I think you were poorly advised here, my leader”.

However, there were also supportive responses, with several people confirming their attendance.

One user said, “The fact that you’re always working might be one of your best attributes”.

Ngobese was approached for comment but said the group’s head of communications would respond.

This article will be updated once a response is received.