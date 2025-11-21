Dada Morero says artwork’s return is a reaffirmation of Joburg as a cultural capital

The Johannesburg Art Gallery has fallen into disrepair, with roof leaks severely damaging the structure, which was built in 1915.

Johannesburg’s mayor, Dada Morero, has described the return of the artwork to the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) after an extensive international tour as a reaffirmation of Joburg as a cultural capital.

“This exhibition is not just about showcasing masterpieces; it is about reaffirming Johannesburg as a cultural capital and creating spaces where creativity thrives,” Morero said.

He was speaking at the Homecoming Exhibition, which is also a cultural event forming part of the G20 Summit Programme.

The 145 returning pieces will be privately displayed for G20 dignitaries over the weekend.

The artworks toured internationally, displayed in galleries in Italy, South Korea, and elsewhere.

In South Korea alone, the exhibition attracted nearly 500 000 visitors, reaffirming the global significance of Johannesburg’s heritage and strengthening the city’s cultural brand.

“As the City of Johannesburg, we are proud to lead initiatives that celebrate our rich cultural heritage and strengthen partnerships that elevate the arts,” Morero said.

Thursday’s exhibition also marked a partnership between Standard Bank Gallery and JAG.

City’s neglect of JAG

For the last few years, the gallery has fallen into disrepair, with roof leaks severely damaging the structure.

In 2024, the city was threatened with legal action by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) together with Friends of Johannesburg Art Gallery (FOJ), who collaborated with law firm Webber Wentzel.

The legal action was initiated to compel the city to act, as the gallery’s state of disrepair poses a risk to its valuable art collection.

The gallery is currently under refurbishment, with the official reopening expected in 2027.

“We are excited, also, to report that the Provincial Heritage Resource Authority of Gauteng has formally approved the city’s application for the necessary structural interventions in the restoration project,” said the mayor.

In September, the mayor’s office released a statement that it had identified three suitable locations to temporarily house some of JAG’s most valued artwork while the gallery is repaired.

The Johannesburg City Library (JCL), Museum Africa, and the Brixton Multipurpose Centre (Art Gallery Space) will house some of JAG’s artwork during the course of renovations.

Standard Bank gallery

Since the retuning artwork is only open to G20 delegates at JAG, the public will only be able to view the work early next year at the Standard Bank Gallery in Johannesburg.

The bank’s head of brand experience, Yolisa Koza, said they were honoured to assume custodianship of a collection of such cultural and historical significance.

“As South Africa hosts the G20 and B20 in 2025, our partnership with the City of Johannesburg reflects a shared commitment to public access, enabling young learners and older audiences alike to engage meaningfully with the city’s creative legacy,” said Koza.

“Culture helps society reflect on the present while imagining a wider future. Through this collaboration, we affirm the arts as central to shaping an inclusive, forward-looking community,” she added.

