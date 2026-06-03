24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Protestors demonstrate with police officers near Portswood Police Station in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026, during a protest held in reaction to the Police’s handling of the detention of victim Henry Nowak, following the conviction of his murderer Vickrum Digwa. Body camera footage of dying student Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by British police after being stabbed by Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, and falsely accused of racially abusing his murderer sparked outrage Tuesday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of starting the fire at the Usindiso building, appears at Johannesburg High Court, 3 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
The HISN Tactical Response Vehicle is seen at Securex, the security expo, 3 June 2026, as part of the Reva Armoured Vehicle display, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The vehicle is a Tactical Response Vehicle (TRV) for internal security operations, rapid response deployments, and infrastructure protection. Securex runs until 4 June showcasing the latest in physical security, surveillance, access control, and integrated security solutions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A worshipper kneels in prayer beside thanksgiving items during a service at the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in the Ketu neighbourhood of Lagos, on June 3, 2026. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Kfar Tibnit on June 3, 2026. Lebanon’s army said two personnel were wounded when an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle in the country’s south on June 3, as Israel pounds the region in its ongoing war against Hezbollah. (Photo by AFP)
People commute in heavy rain brought by severe tropical storm Jangmi in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
This picture shows the ancient Mosque of Samarra’s Malwiya minaret in the city of Samarra, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on June 2, 2026. The Malwiya Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque of Samarra, is one of the oldest and most prominent Islamic mosques in Iraq. It was built by the Abbasid Caliph al-Mutawakkil between 848 and 851 CE. It gained international fame for its unique spiral minaret, considered an architectural masterpiece. The mosque is located in the city of Samarra, in the Salah ad-Din Governorate (approximately 125 km north of Baghdad). The mosque and its minaret are an integral part of the ancient city of Samarra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
A worker raises a pole bearing the Iranian flag at Enghelab Square in Tehran on June 3, 2026. The military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on June 3, warned of more missile and drone strikes should the United States renew its attacks on Iran. The warning followed US strikes on an Iranian tanker and on Iran’s Qeshm island, sparking retaliatory attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Farmers plant rice seedlings in a paddy field in Sidoarjo, East Java province on June 3, 2026. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
People play Dominoes by the light of a cell phone flashlight during a blackout in the Centro Habana neighbourhood in Havana on June 2, 2026. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP)
Supporters of Republican California Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton attend his election night event in Huntington Beach, California, on June 2, 2026. Californians went to the polls Tuesday in the first round of voting for a new governor, with a tight three-way race for two run-off spots, while people in Los Angeles will also be voting for a new mayor. The state’s so-called “jungle primary” pits all comers against each other — regardless of party — with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2026