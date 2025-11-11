Department honours Esther Mahlangu with Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition

Previous honourees include Dr Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews, Dr Peter Magubane and Dr John Kani.

In most parts of the continent, rain is seen as a symbol of good fortune.

There has been a downpour in the past few days in most parts of South Africa, just as the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture prepares to honour world-renowned artist Esther Mahlangu with the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition on Tuesday.

The rain could be a sign that the matriarch has been bestowed with the prestigious honour.

Deputy minister of the department, Peace Mabe, is hosting the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series in honour of Mahlangu, who is a celebrated Living Legend and custodian of South Africa’s cultural and artistic heritage.

The event, scheduled for 9am, was moved to 1pm at the Esther Mahlangu Cultural Village in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: ‘This is for the entire KwaNdebele nation’ – Dr Esther Mahlangu on new art studio in her community

Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition

The Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition is a government initiative launched in 2023 to honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s arts and cultural heritage.

The series not only acknowledges their legacy but also provides tangible support through platforms such as the Living Legends Legacy Fraternity Trust (LLLFT).

In June this year, singer and actress Abigail Kubeka was celebrated for her 68-year contribution to the arts in South Africa.

A music concert was held at the State Theatre in her honour, where the likes of Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and Khanyo Maphumulo performed.

In 2023, the then minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, inducted Madala Kunene as the sixth legend in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series.

Previous honourees include Dr Pitika Ntuli, Dr James Matthews, Dr Peter Magubane, the late Dr Madosini Mpahleni and Dr John Kani.

ALSO READ: Abigail Kubheka’s 68 years in the industry to be honoured in concert

Recognition of Esther Mahlangu

About a year ago, to preserve Mahlangu’s artworks from her illustrious career, the coal company Thungela handed over an art studio to the artist at her home in Mthambothini, KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga.

The frail and outspoken artist said she was pleased with the studio. “What can I say, I’m happy about this,” she said at the time.

Mahlangu has established the Esther Mahlangu Art School in her village, dedicated to preserving and passing on traditional Ndebele painting techniques to younger generations.

In 2023, Mahlangu was one of the six artists whose artwork transformed the 100% electric BMW i5 into a canvas of distinct generative art.

The AI (artificial intelligence) generates entirely new abstract animations based on learned styles from classical and contemporary art, which are then projected onto the car.

Mahlangu has enjoyed a good working relationship with the German car brand for more than 30 years.

The Ndebele artist is the first woman to create artwork on a BMW 525i sedan.

NOW READ: ‘This person asked me why my profile pic is not purple’ – Unathi defends herself