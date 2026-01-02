Fly like you’re skydiving this weekend in Jozi

From the outside, it looks like a glassy tornado. Inside, it feels like you’re swimming in a twister.

Ok. Here’s an experience that’s worth saving up for or, for that matter, adding a bit of extra weight to your plastic. It’s urban skydiving. And it’s not exactly what the term conjures in your mind.

Instead, it’s you, a wind suit and a vertical wind tunnel. Just beyond the Mall of Africa, The Drop opened a few weeks ago, and it’s the first of its kind in Mzansi.

Here’s the drill. You book, you rock up, suit up, and after a safety-cum-training briefing, you plunge into the wind tunnel with the help of an instructor and, well, fly.

The tunnel is funnel-shaped. From the outside, it looks like a glassy tornado. Inside, it feels like you’re swimming in a twister. The wind pushes you up, and players use their body’s own aerodynamics to float, ascend and descend in the upward draft. Just like skydiving, but without the plane, the height and the ripcord.

The wind tunnel funnel at The Drop. Picture Hein Kaiser

It’s incredible to see how, by shaping your body, you can either stay afloat or fall like a rock. Instructors catch you, though. It’s a feeling of freedom, but it’s also a lesson in lateral fitness. One of the instructors said that a session in the tunnel is equivalent to 20 push-ups.

The full experience lasts around an hour, with two to three flights during that time, depending on the booking. Kids absolutely love it, and are suited up in Superman flight suits.

The Drop officially opened at the beginning of December and is based on similar concepts that are gaining popularity worldwide.

Entertainment and family activities are shifting from dull to experience-driven outings, and this is a great example of an activity the whole family can enjoy. Kids from around five years old can have a go, and adults, with a weight limitation of around 100kg, can get airborne in the tunnel.

It’s fun and perfect for a lazy summer day during the final few weeks of the festive break.

Kids love the sensation of flying. Picture Hein Kaiser

A few caveats, though. Take your own snacks and drinks to keep the folks not participating hydrated and fed. Also, for participants, it’s a good idea to have a bottle of water handy. It’s summer in Mzansi, and the suits and helmets can add to the heat.

There are tables and chairs set out, but for now, no coffee shop or eats. Wear comfortable clothes, but avoid baggy and bulky stuff. Ensure that you’re wearing socks.

Price-wise, it’s not cheap, but also not expensive for the experience. Starter flights for adults are priced at R720 for two flights, while family experiences are priced at R2790 and include up to nine flights per visit. Children pay slightly less, around R540 for a flight. Book online at www.thedrop.co.za

Plans are also afoot to build a surfing school next door, with construction on the wave wall and balance of the structure due to commence early this year.

