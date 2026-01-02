South Africa

End of festive season to bring heavy traffic on all major routes

By Faizel Patel

2 January 2026

Travel data analysed since the start of the festive season road safety campaign shows that 21 percent of fatal crashes happen between 7pm and 10pm.

Great Trek: Congestion on all major routes as festive holiday ends

Picture: N3 Toll Concession.

With the new year 2026, new celebrations over, high traffic volumes are expected on all major routes in the country this weekend as the festive season holidays come to an end.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has warned that law enforcement officers will maintain high levels of visibility, and motorists are advised to plan their trips carefully.

The great trek

Thousands of motorists are expected to take to the country’s highways for a great trek, making their way home from various destinations, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Limpopo and Cape Town, with many returning to work on Monday, 5 January 2026.

“Motorists are advised to avoid travelling at night as evidence shows that most deadly crashes happen after sunset and in the early hours of the morning,” RTMC said.  

“Travel data analysed since the start of the festive season road safety campaign on 1 December shows that 21 per cent of fatal crashes happen between 19H00 and 22H00 and six per cent between midnight and 01H00, the RTMC said.

Lawlessness not tolerated

The RTMC added that these are when most head-on collisions have taken place, claiming many lives.

“Drivers are urged to take sufficient breaks to avoid fatigue. Speeding, drunken driving and reckless conduct will not be tolerated.”

It also urged public transport operators to avoid overloading and to ensure that their permits are valid for the routes they operate on.

“Public transport operators are further called upon to desist from loading and off-loading passengers at unsafe spots as this increases the risk of pedestrian crashes.”

Impounded vehicles

The RTMC said more than 4 700 public transport vehicles have been impounded for contravention of operator permits.

“Another 12 600 vehicles have been discontinued for roadworthy-related infringements.

“Motorists are also advised to check the weather forecast and ensure that they don’t drive through storms and are not crossing over flooded bridges,” RTMC said.

Speed

The RTMC reminded motorists to reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions, increase following distance, and keep their lights on.

It said drivers also slow down when passing residential areas or pedestrian-dense locations.

