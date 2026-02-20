I took my kids to a spa in Pretoria and they didn’t want to leave

If you are looking for something to do with your kids, try a Kiddies' Spa. This is why a pause for kids makes so much sense.

It’s not the first thing any parent may think of when planning a day out with their kids, but taking junior to a kiddie spa is an exceptional experience.

Beyond the fact that it is really, really cute, the treatments offered and the unexpected joy that accompanies a few relaxing hours are something to behold.

From the teeny, fluffy robes they get to wear to the popcorn buckets and foot-massage experiences, the jacuzzi, and, of course, the massages, a kids’ spa for families, too, is not just a novelty but a bucket-list experience.

My two sons, typical rough-and-tumble boys aged 6 and 8, were blown away during their visit to Life Day Spa’s Kids Spa in Pretoria. They did not want to go home afterwards.

Manager Cindy Williams said a typical day at the kiddies’ spa is “joyful and surprisingly peaceful”.

“When children arrive, they’re welcomed into a space created entirely with them in mind,” she said. “They slip into cosy robes; there’s gentle music playing, and our therapists take time to make them feel safe and comfortable from the moment they walk in.”

Each child is paired with a dedicated therapist for the duration of the visit.

“That one-to-one approach is incredibly important to us,” Williams said. “It means every treatment is delivered safely, gently and in a way that suits that child’s age and personality. Parents can relax knowing their child isn’t part of a chaotic group setting but is being cared for thoughtfully and attentively.”

Pausing at a spa can be good for children. Picture: Supplied

Rough and tumble boys even slow down

The atmosphere is calming, and it was astonishing to see my two young sons wind down and fall asleep during a massage. Williams said that it’s not unusual, and that boys often surprise their parents during a spa visit.

“Parents are amazed when their child fully melts into the experience,” she said. “Even my own four-year-old, who has endless energy, falls asleep during a massage. Sometimes children respond beautifully to someone else guiding them through relaxation.”

“Also,” she added, “many parents assume boys won’t be interested, but they absolutely love the pedicures.”

It’s often the foot massage part that wins them over.

Young girls, she said, love mini manicures and pedicures, as they take the opportunity to choose their own colours.

Kids’ massages relax young ones. Picture: Supplied

The spa uses products formulated specifically for sensitive young skin, Williams said, with no harsh chemicals and only light pressure during massages.

“Staff are trained to understand children, not just spa techniques,” she noted. “We make sure it feels luxurious, but it’s always developmentally appropriate. The magic is really in the presentation, the soft robes, the soothing music, the gentle tone. It feels like a real spa, just designed for young bodies and minds.”

It’s all designed for kids

Beyond the novelty, Williams said that there are tangible wellness benefits.

She said stress affects children more than many adults realise, especially in a world of packed schedules and constant stimulation.

“Gentle relaxation practices can support emotional regulation, improve sleep and reduce muscle tension,” she said. “We also introduce simple breathing techniques that children can use when they feel overwhelmed.”

She said a child’s visit to the spa is more than just an indulgence.

“When children learn that it’s okay to rest and that their bodies deserve care, it helps build emotional literacy,” she said. “A light massage or guided breathing session helps them understand what calm feels like, and that is a powerful lifelong skill. It’s gifting a child the permission to pause.”

Pampering boys and girls. Picture: Supplied

Juniors also do not have to experience the spa solo. Williams said that family experiences are becoming popular.

“Parents and children can enjoy mini treatments together or participate in guided relaxation as a pair,” Williams said. “Families often tell us it’s the first time in months they were fully present with each other, no screens, no rushing. It becomes shared memory making, not just a service,” she said.

“Spa time introduces balance,” Williams said. “It tells children that slowing down is not laziness, it’s healthy. Self-care isn’t indulgence. It’s part of learning how to look after yourself.”

