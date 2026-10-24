From rock to laughs: What to do in Joburg this December and beyond

Discover upcoming Johannesburg concerts and shows, from Jack White and KALEO to Henry Ate, Sean Paul, The Firebird, and Urzila Carlson

Johannesburg’s entertainment calendar is filling up with international rock stars, local music favourites, theatre productions and comedy shows over the coming months.

There is plenty to look forward to, with several major artists making their South African debuts and familiar names returning to the stage.

So forget about the fuel price dread and live a little. Nothing says I love me quite like escaping to a bit of showbiz self-care.

Sean Paul brings dancehall to Pretoria

Grammy-winning Jamaican musician Sean Paul will perform at Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 4 December as part of a three-city South African tour. The international star, whose hits include Get Busy, Temperature, and We Be Burnin’, will also perform in Cape Town and Durban. Tickets start at R750 through Blu Blood Tickets.

The Firebird’s giant puppets at Montecasino

A fire-breathing dragon with a 12-metre wingspan is among the attractions when South African production The Firebird makes its Johannesburg debut at the Teatro at Montecasino from 4 to 6 December.

Created by Janni Younge and Jay Pather, the production combines puppetry, contemporary dance, and Stravinsky’s music. It has already appeared at several major American venues and enjoyed a sold-out Cape Town season earlier this year.

Six performances are scheduled, with tickets ranging from R150 to R580 through Webtickets.

Jack White is the cherry on top

Rock musician Jack White will perform at The Old Park Station in Newtown on 11 December, with only 3 000 tickets available. The Grammy-winning musician’s career includes The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and several solo albums.

His Johannesburg concert will feature material spanning his career, including songs from his latest album, Frozen Charlotte. A second performance takes place in Cape Town on 14 December.

Johannesburg tickets start at R1 695 through Webtickets.

Henry Ate celebrates 30 years of Slap in the Face

Henry Ate returns to Gauteng for three anniversary performances of Slap In The Face.

Karma Swanepoel and Julian Sun will revisit songs including Just, Hey Mister, and Waves of Salt, alongside stories from the making of their 1996 debut album.

The duo performs at The Whirlwind Theatre in Johannesburg on 7 November, Railways Café in Cullinan on 8 November and Railways Café in Irene on 13 November. Swanepoel said the tour was as much about reconnecting with audiences as celebrating the music.

Book tickets here.

Kaleo is heading to South Africa in February. Picture: Supplied

KALEO finally comes to South Africa

Icelandic rock band KALEO will perform at Marks Park in Emmarentia on 6 February 2027, two days after their Cape Town concert.

The Grammy-nominated group achieved international success with Way Down We Go, while its music has featured in television series including Yellowstone and Suits.

Kongos and Ross Learmonth have been confirmed as supporting acts for Johannesburg. Tickets start at R895 through Webtickets.

Comedian Urzila Carlson heads to Mzansi

South African-born comedian Urzila Carlson takes her first local stand-up tour to the Teatro at Montecasino on 31 July 2027.

Carlson has become one of the biggest names in Australian and New Zealand comedy, with appearances on Netflix, Taskmaster NZ and The Masked Singer Australia.

She will perform in Cape Town the night before.

The Johannesburg show carries an age restriction of 16 years and older.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.