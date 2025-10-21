Gen Z star Carmen Jooste brings Gatsby back

Rising Gen Z star Carmen Jooste stars in an extravaganza at Cirk Theatre in Cresta, based on the glam and emotion of the Roaring Twenties.

It’s a bit of a mind flip to think that the Roaring Twenties was a hundred or so years ago and, in a way, we are there again, a century later.

Both times, the Gen Zs of each era led part of the revolution. Except this time, there’s Trump’s bark, conflict’s bite and the sexual revolution and decadence of the 60s that have long passed.

We’re in an era of change, but so too were the previous 20s a time for reckless abandon. In that time, the party before the pooper of the Great Depression.

There was champagne on tap, sequins for days and the kind of excess that hid heartbreak behind a glass of whatever looked and tasted good, said Gen Z performer and actress Carmen Jooste, 22.

She is one of the lead cast members of Gatsby – A Cirque Extravaganza that takes audiences to the world as it was in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel. The glitz and glitter on the surface, raw human emotion beneath.

Glam on the surface, emotion beneath

Jooste said that it digs its heels into the emotions of Gatsby’s time.

“The pain, the heartbreak, the insecurity, the expectations in society. Yes, there’s the sparkle and the parties, but there’s also the darkness that sits underneath. That contrast makes it powerful.”

The production creates this through scenes, moments in the narrative.

“The car crash. Daisy on the couch. The sense of watching the novel unfold, but with performers right in front of you.

“It feels like you’re in it,” Jooste said. “As if you’re watching the film or reading the book, but live, and you can’t look away.”

Gatsby is a combo of song, dance and performance art. It’s a rush of energy from the first note to the finale.

Jooste said that the theme of duality runs throughout.

While it’s a show for the whole family and full of fun, she noted, the messages and takeaway thoughts are provocative and powerful.

“It’s about seeking external affirmation,” she said. “We face so much pressure, especially as women, to seek validation from the outside. But it’s an illusion. It leaves you empty inside. That’s why Gatsby is still relevant now, we’re still chasing the same illusions, just in different ways.”

Gatsby is relevant in the now

The Gen Z performer said that it’s also the best kind of production to jump-start anyone’s love for theatre and live performances.

“We spend so much time stuck in a digital world. A live show is different. You see real people giving their hearts on stage. It reconnects you with something human. That’s why I think Gen Z should come to the theatre. It’s an escape, but it’s also a connection.”

Gatsby ranks as one of Jooste’s favourite shows. She even cancelled her December leave to be able to take to the stage in every instalment of the season.

“I love dressing up, and I love the era. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, and I love being part of it.”

The intimacy of the theatre also appeals to her instinct. Capacity at CiRK is 200 people, and she said it allows artists to get up close with the audience.

“You don’t feel like an outsider watching a show. We draw people in until they’re at the party with us. They feel what we feel on stage. That’s what I love about it.”

Gatsby – A Cirque Extravaganza runs until 31 January 2026 at The Cirk in Cresta Shopping Centre, Randburg. Tickets are available online.