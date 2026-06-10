12 people shot dead, several injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement

The motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 12 people and left several others injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland on Tuesday evening, 09 June 2026.

It is reported that at approximately 11:10pm, members of the South African Police Service (Saps) responded to a complaint of a shooting in progress at the informal settlement. Upon arrival, police found numerous victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were immediately summoned to the scene to assist the injured.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that 12 people died as a result of the attack. Eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene, while one additional male victim later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. At least nine other victims were transported to various medical facilities for treatment of gunshot wounds,” said Captain Tintswalo Sibeko.

“It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland. The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.”

The motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Provincial and district detectives, supported by crime intelligence and forensic experts, have been mobilised to investigate the incident and track down the suspects.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has confirmed that the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, will visit the scene of the crime this morning.

This is a developing story