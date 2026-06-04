Meet the cast of e.tv’s new golden hour dramas ‘eGagasini: Waves of Change’ and ‘The Four of Us’ [PICS]

The Golden Hour launches on e.tv on Monday, 29 June.

e.tv has announced the launch of two new local drama series as part of ‘The Golden Hour’, its new weeknight programming block.

The programming block will debut on Monday, 29 June 2026. eGagasini: Waves of Change will air at 19.30, followed by The Four of Us at 20.00.

The broadcaster said the productions form part of its strategy to expand local storytelling through original drama content.

‘eGagasini: Waves of Change’

eGagasini: Waves of Change is set in Durban’s music industry and follows three friends from Umlazi whose music group rises to fame after a viral video. Their success is complicated by a fatal incident involving a young woman aboard a yacht.

Veteran actor Meshack Mavuso stars as Senzo Dube, a music producer and founder of Umlilo Records. Gugu Gumede plays his wife and business partner, Phumelela Dube. Nolwazi Tsebesha portrays Noxolo Dube, the couple’s daughter.

From left to right: Meshack Mavuso, Gugu Gumede and Noxolo Dube. Pictures: Supplied

The younger cast members include Aphelele Shezi as Njabulo, Nomfundo Radebe as Sihle and Londeka Mkhwanazi as Lwandle. Additional cast members are Ntando Mncube, Duduzile Ngcobo, Mduduzo Nombela and Anele Nene.

‘The Four of Us’

The second drama, The Four of Us, centres on the Dhlomo family and explores themes of power, legacy and family conflict.

SAFTA Award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu leads the cast as Busani Dhlomo, the eldest sibling in the family. Sdumo Mtshali plays Bobbi Dhlomo, while Thembinkosi Mthembu stars as Banzi Dhlomo.

Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu. Pictures: Supplied

Other cast members include Kealeboga Masango, Sibongile Nojila, Seipati Mahamu, Lebohang Lephatsoane, Nombulelo Letsosa and Pascaline Phale.

Veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini portrays Papi, while Rami Chuene stars as Vera. Nthabiseng Kgosana and Scelo Buthelezi also feature in the production.

Hope Mbhele joins the ensemble as Ndumi Nhlapho, alongside newcomers Quinton Madlala and Tebogo Malapane.

The Golden Hour launches on e.tv on Monday, 29 June 2026.