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Glen Lewis honoured for top radio award after 30 years on air

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

12 November 2026

02:14 pm

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After more than thirty years on the air, Glen Lewis is being honoured with one of radio's top awards.

Dj Glen Lewis plays a set at the Metro FM Music Awards Finalists announcement party at Summer Place in Hydepark, South Africa. The awards are an annual event hosted by the national radio station to celebrate local music. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Dj Glen Lewis plays a set at the Metro FM Music Awards Finalists announcement party at Summer Place in Hydepark, South Africa. The awards are an annual event hosted by the national radio station to celebrate local music.Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

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The veteran broadcaster will soon be counted among South Africa’s radio legends. At the same time, Kaya 959 celebrates five nominations at the Telkom Radio Awards.

Veteran radio presenter Glen Lewis is set to receive one of broadcasting’s biggest honours. He will be inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes as Kaya 959 celebrates five nominations at the 2026 Telkom Radio Awards. This marks a significant moment for the station and its on-air talent.

Lewis, who currently hosts Drive 959, has spent more than three decades building a name. He is now one of South Africa’s most recognisable radio personalities.

His broadcasting journey began at Radio Thohoyandou and Radio Bop. Later, it took him to some of the country’s most influential stations, including Metro FM and Radio 2000. Over the years, he has become known for his distinctive presenting style and extensive music knowledge. He is also celebrated for his ability to connect with listeners across generations.

DJ Glen Lewis at the Metro FM studios in Johannesburg, South Africa on 31 March 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mohau Mofokeng)
DJ Glen Lewis at the Metro FM studios in Johannesburg, South Africa on 31 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mohau Mofokeng

The Hall of Fame induction recognises a career that has helped shape South African radio. It has also influenced generations of broadcasters who followed in his footsteps.

The nominated programmes and personalities include Point of View with Phemelo Motene, Drive 959 with Glen Lewis, Skhumba and Kgomotso. It also includes Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana and traffic presenter Tsikwe Molobye.

Kaya 959 acting managing executive Dave Tiltmann said the nominations reflected the work and creativity of the people behind the station’s programming.

“These nominations are a wonderful acknowledgement of the talent, creativity and hard work that goes into producing great radio every day. What makes them particularly meaningful is that they recognise distinct aspects of what we do, from informed and engaging conversations to entertainment that connects with our audience,” he said.

He added that radio continued to play an important role in building relationships with audiences through information and entertainment. Moreover, it plays a role through conversations that reflect their communities.

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He emphasised the contribution of production teams, journalists, technical specialists, and creative professionals who work behind the scenes to deliver quality programming.

“Great radio is always a team effort. Behind every presenter is a group of producers, journalists, technical specialists, and creative people who care deeply about the quality of what goes on air,” Tiltmann said.

The Telkom Radio Awards recognise excellence across South Africa’s broadcasting industry, celebrating achievements in programming, presenting, journalism and production.

Lewis’s forthcoming induction is important to Mzansi. It reminds audiences that longevity, listener connection, and the ability to remain relevant across changing generations of listeners are highly valued.

The veteran broadcaster’s recognition adds another milestone to a career. It has made him a familiar voice in South African homes and cars for more than 30 years.

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